Tim Burton fans rejoice as the Deetz family and everyone’s favourite bio-exorcist is back in the dark comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, much to the delight of it’s star Michael Keaton.

In an exclusive interview with Woman’s Day, the 73-year-old, who plays the titular character shares how he got back into character 35 years after the original film was released. He also reveals what he thinks of the new cast members, and shares what it was like being back on-set with Tim.

BACK INTO CHARACTER

The cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and director Tim Burton. (Image: Getty)

How was it for you to step back into the character of Beetlejuice again?

It was a lot more difficult than I anticipated. I was a little more nervous than I actually thought I would have been.

At the end of the day, it’s probably my favourite thing I’ve ever done in film. That’s always a difficult thing when people say things like, “What’s your favourite movie?”

I can’t really answer that, but if someone put a gun to my head, and hopefully no one will [laughs], I’d say, this very well might be it.

I think that because I cared so much that I was nervous about trying it again.

How was it starring alongside some of the new cast, like the wonderful Jenna Ortega?

She fit, man, like a glove [which] I would guess is not easy to do, you know. Winona [Ryder], Catherine [O’Hara] and Justin [Theroux] and all the other characters are somewhat grounded, kind of. But that’s not an easy thing to do, to get the tone.

What I noticed when she showed up, she just gets this. She just totally understands how to be in this thing.

A HEARTWARMING EXPERIENCE

The original cult classic film was released in 1988. (Image: Alamy)

You only had 17 minutes of screen time in the first film. Was there something that you didn’t get to explore in the original movie that you finally got the chance to do in the sequel?

He didn’t have parameters. [Director] Tim [Burton] always knew exactly what he wanted. He was very clear. So, I had the freedom to do anything, within the boundaries of this world.

In this one, there’s a ton of improvisation and Tim either says yes or no, mostly yes, because it’ll spur an idea in his head, you know, or Catherine will come up with something. And so there was all of that creation on the spot.

This is like a controlled art experiment. And everybody had an idea, and he welcomes it. And it’s such a fun environment to be in when that happens, because you’re not discounted. You might have a lousy idea, but it’s an idea because you feel free to do it.

But the script was actually quite good going in. In the case – and I’m not saying it out of any false humility [laughs] – it’s really spread out in the story and the cast, more so without giving too much away.

All the other characters and the rest of the storylines resonate, I was kind of surprised at how emotional it is. It’s very heartwarming.

IT’S ALL CHILDS PLAY

Michael had a blast working with director Tim Burton again, marking their fifth collaboration. (Image: Shutterstock)

How much did the original film-making process differ to this time around?

Throughout the years Tim and I would often go, “Would you be interested in doing it all again?” There were quite a few of those conversations. And one very consistent thing was – not too much technology.

I just knew it. And Tim always said, “Don’t worry, that’s never going to happen.” There was always an agreement that if we ever did it again, it had to be handmade. Because I don’t think people consciously understood when they first saw it. Now I think they do. But I don’t think they consciously understood what it was about – the attraction.

First of all, it’s just really creative and fun to watch and very funny but I don’t think people consciously understood what they were drawn to exactly – because it’s a hard thing. I’m in the [film] business and I don’t always understand how certain things are done in the movies that I look at. It’s mind-blowing the technology, Just unbelievable. But there’s always a tiny, tiny, separation, if you ask me.

I can’t tell you how much fun it is out of the corner of your eye to see somebody with like, fishing line pulling something, like a cat’s tail. It’s just the most fun [laughs]. It’s like being a kid again.

Loading the player...