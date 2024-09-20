With the current cost of living crisis, you might be feeling the pinch and feeling disinclined to spend your hard-earned money on clothes, but if you love fashion and still want to grab some new pieces, there are brands that have remained affordable.
Want to grab some trendy or timeless pieces without breaking the bank? See our top picks below.
Cotton On has created a long-lasting legacy in Australia as an affordable fashion retailer, and are constantly providing customers with quality pieces that aren’t too expensive.
If you’re after some new clothing items for Spring, we’ve rounded up our top Cotton On picks!
01
Haven Tiered Maxi Skirt
$59.99 at Cotton On
Maxi skirts are an absolute staple for Spring time.
Not only are they super flowy and comfortable, they’re also very versatile and can be dressed up or down.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24
Colours: White, Black, Gigi Stripe Elemental Blue
Materials: 55% linen, 45% viscose
Key features:
- Elastic waistband with drawstring
- Tiered design
- Can be worn low, mid or high rise
02
The Premium Boxy Graphic Tee
$34.99 at Cotton On
Everyone knows and loves the classic t-shirt silhouette, but brightening it up with a graphic design is the perfect way to rock the look in Spring.
This specific tee is available in 24 colours and patterns, so you’re bound to find one (or five) that will slip effortlessly into your existing wardrobe.
Sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL
Colours: Cadiz/Vintage White, New York/Vintage White, Los Angeles/Winter Grey Marle, South Bay/Cherry Varnish, Lake Tahoe/Ink Navy, Paraiso/Pine Forest Green, Mercado/Vintage White, Sardinha/Blue Moon, B/Coconut, Est 1991/Vintage White, Heart/Black White Stripe, Etoile/Soft Grey Marle, 25/Twilight Blue, New York 13/Soft Grey Marle, Champs Elysees France/Blondie, Champs Elysees/Soft Grey Marle, Bordeaux Varsity/Soft Grey Marle
Materials: 100% cotton
Key features:
- Boxy fit
- Crew neck
- Gender neutral
03
Haven Wrap Skort
$34.99 at Cotton On
If you love the look of a mini skirt but find them impractical, a skort is the way to go.
This checkerboard tablecloth pattern is such a fun and bright way to dress in Spring!
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18
Colours: Summer Moments, Red, Phoebe Paisley Gardenia, Natural, Black, White
Materials: 55% linen, 45% viscose
Key features:
- Self-tie feature
- Inbuilt shorts
- Lightweight fabric
04
Rex Buckle Mule
$39.99 at Cotton On
For those days when it’s not quite warm enough to wear open-toe shoes, these mules are a great option.
The slip-on design is perfect for Spring weather, and they’re a super trendy style that is surprisingly versatile.
Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41
Colours: Roebuck Nubuck, Sienna Brown Micro, Black Nubuck
Materials: 100% polyurethane upper and lining, 100% thermoplastic rubber outsole
Key features:
- Slip-on design
- Round toe shape
- Comfortable footbed
- Buckle trim
05
The Stand By Tote
$49.99 at Cotton On
Who doesn’t love a tote bag?
This structured design and medium size makes it the perfect Spring bag, as you can fit all of your essentials inside.
Size: 33cm x 43cm
Colours: Palmeras/Green Stripe, Paraiso/Blue Red Stripe, Black Pebble
Materials: 100% cotton
Key features:
- Premium PU straps
- Internal pocket detailing
- Drink bottle slot
- Magnetic closure
- Fully lined