The highly anticipated third season of The White Lotus has arrived, and not only are we enamoured with the murder mystery but also the luxurious lifestyle of these super rich characters.

Season three of the HBO series released on February 16, 2025, on Binge, with a brand new season comes new somewhat unlikable characters that have travelled to the island of Koh Samui, located in Thailand.

(Credit: HBO)

The luxurious life is a very different environment to those seen in the first two seasons. For season one, the murder mystery was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii, and travelled to Sicily in Italy for the second season.

With every season, the fashion transforms to match its environment. From colourful caftans, to European summer outfits, to sleek and fluid outfits to beat that Thailand heat.

So who is the most fashionable in the new season? We haven’t yet decided, but it’s not just the women impressing viewers this season, but also the men’s fashion! But the cast does include Leslie Bibb, Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Lalisa Manobal, Patrick Schwarzenegger and many more.

For three seasons, every wardrobe has been carefully curated by Alex Bovaird, the costume designer who has brilliantly incorporated the atmosphere of the filming location into every outfit.

So whether you’re going on a resort vacation or looking to expand your own wardrobe with The White Lotus-worthy pieces, we’ve rounded up all the pieces worn by the guests.

Sprinkle Maxi Dress $375 (usually $495) from My Beachy Side In the second episode, viewers met Chloe played by Charlotte Le Bon, who is undeniably the most chic and mysterious character of the season. This beaded maxi dress combines sophistication and seduction, made from 100 per cent polyester. Sausalito One Piece $130 (usually $210) from Monday Swimwear Sarah Catherine Hook portrays Piper Ratliff in the third season of the HBO series, and is arguably one of the more normal characters of the season. In the second episode we spotted Piper wearing an orange one piece swimsuit from Monday Swimwear. The swimsuit features a scoop neckline with under-bust support, adjustable shoulder straps with a high leg and cheeky coverage. Raffia Hat $529.51 from Nordstrom Sun safety has never looked so good! Laurie, portrayed by Carrie Coon, donned this hand-crocheted hat from Nordstorm which includes and inner neoprene band for comfort. Jimmy Choo Knotted Leather Wedge Sandals $398 (usually $795) from Net-A-Porter Fans first met Piper on The White Lotus donning a summer Ralph Lauren dress, but we couldn’t look past the adorable wedge sandals from Jimmy Choo. Advertisement Orange Calima Tangelo Linen Dress $506 from Oas Company We first met Belinda Lindsey, played by Natasha Rothwell, in the first season as a spa manager. But for season three, the loveable character returns as a guest of the Thailand White Lotus resort. The orange linen dress from Oas Company was certainly an eye catching piece!

