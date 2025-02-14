Every season, fans of The White Lotus watch on with envy as the show’s characters arrive at their glamorous resorts in various locations around the world.
If you’re like us and would love to visit the luxurious hotels in Hawaii, Italy, and now Thailand, we’ve found all the gorgeous filming locations for The White Lotus.
Where was The White Lotus filmed?
Every season of The White Lotus has been set in a different location.
Season one was filmed in Maui, Hawaii in 2020 in a COVID-19 world, while season two took place in Sicily, Italy.
Meanwhile, season three of The White Lotus is set in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Research conducted by Expedia has shown that viewers are often inspired to visit certain holiday destinations after watching movies and TV shows.
Expedia travel expert Sarah King said that the rising interest in Koh Samui is “part of a larger trend Expedia identified back in 2022 called set-jetting, a trend that has only continued to grow. This year, two-thirds of travellers say movies, streaming services and TV shows have influenced their travel choices, with a 16% increase year-on-year, this trend shows no signs of slowing in 2025.”
The travel giant anticipates season three of The White Lotus to influence the next set-jetting destination, as Aussie travellers have already shown a 40% increase in interest in Koh Samui, 30% for Phuket, and 20% for Bangkok.
Want to visit for yourself? Here are all the hotels and filming locations.
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
Season 1: Maui, Hawaii
Season one of The White Lotus was filmed back in 2020 during the COVID-19 restrictions. But that didn’t impede on the ‘wow’ factor that the show’s setting brought.
The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii worked so well as a set that viewers flocked to the pacific paradise following the series’ premiere.
The five-star hotel has remained high on many people’s bucket lists, and for good reason.
Key features:
- 3 outdoor swimming pools
- Waterslide
- Sauna
- Concierge services
- Babysitting services
- Arcade/game room
- 3 on-site restaurants
- Swim-up bar
- 3 bars/lounges
- 2 poolside bars
- Private furnished lanais in each room
- Spa offers massages, body treatments, and facials
- Designer toiletries
San Domenico Palace
Season 2: Taormina, Sicily
Continuing The White Lotus’ partnership with the Four Seasons, season two of the show was filmed at San Domenico Palace Hotel in Taormina, Sicily.
The dreamy Italian escape became so popular with viewers, that people began booking trips to the hotel purely for its association with The White Lotus.
San Domenico Palace boasts incredible views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna, and was chosen as the filming location for season two thanks to its “vibe.”
The show’s creator, Mike White told Architectural Digest that, “Many of [the other properties we viewed] were small and wouldn’t photograph very well.
“But when we went to the San Domenico…there was just something about it.”
Key features:
- Full-service spa offers massages, body treatments and facials
- 24-hour fitness centre
- Seasonal outdoor pool
- Concierge services
- Babysitting services
- Beach shuttle
- 3 on-site restaurants
- 24-hour room service
- Reception held daily
- Poolside bar
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui
Season 3: Koh Samui, Thailand
Season three of The White Lotus was largely filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand.
While watching the season, viewers will undoubtedly be in awe of the show’s backdrop.
The luxurious five-star hotel boasts beautiful architecture, state-of-the-art amenities, and breathtaking views of the island.
Mike White chose the Four Seasons partially because he could “feel the eyes of the jungle” constantly watching him around the resort.
Key features:
- Private balcony in each room
- Full-service spa offers massages, body treatments, and facials
- Outdoor tennis courts
- 24-hour health club
- Concierge services
- Babysitting services
- 2 on-site restaurants
- 24-hour room service
- Beach bar and poolside bar
