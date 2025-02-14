Every season, fans of The White Lotus watch on with envy as the show’s characters arrive at their glamorous resorts in various locations around the world.

If you’re like us and would love to visit the luxurious hotels in Hawaii, Italy, and now Thailand, we’ve found all the gorgeous filming locations for The White Lotus.

Where was The White Lotus filmed?

Every season of The White Lotus has been set in a different location.

Season one was filmed in Maui, Hawaii in 2020 in a COVID-19 world, while season two took place in Sicily, Italy.

Meanwhile, season three of The White Lotus is set in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Research conducted by Expedia has shown that viewers are often inspired to visit certain holiday destinations after watching movies and TV shows.

Expedia travel expert Sarah King said that the rising interest in Koh Samui is “part of a larger trend Expedia identified back in 2022 called set-jetting, a trend that has only continued to grow. This year, two-thirds of travellers say movies, streaming services and TV shows have influenced their travel choices, with a 16% increase year-on-year, this trend shows no signs of slowing in 2025.”

The travel giant anticipates season three of The White Lotus to influence the next set-jetting destination, as Aussie travellers have already shown a 40% increase in interest in Koh Samui, 30% for Phuket, and 20% for Bangkok.

Want to visit for yourself? Here are all the hotels and filming locations.

