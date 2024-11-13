The White Lotus has become an iconic and beloved television series that has swept the awards circuit – but it’s not done yet.

Fans of the series will be ecstatic to know that The White Lotus is returning for season three, and it’s nearly here!

We were given our first look at the new season back in August, and the five second trailer showcased a glimpse at this season’s characters, as well as confirmed when fans can expect it to be available to stream.

So, as we gear up for the highly-anticipated release of The White Lotus season three, we’ve rounded up everything to know.

Some of the cast of season two. (Image: BINGE)

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus season 3?

The series has featured a slew of high-profile actors over the first two seasons, including the likes of Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario.

Off the back of these big names, the first lot of cast members for season three have now been announced – and there are some more incredible actors in the mix.

Natasha Rothwell, who appeared as the White Lotus resort spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season one of the show, has been confirmed to reprise her role again in season three. So fans will be eager to find out what exactly Belinda is doing at the new resort…

The cast of The White Lotus season three includes:

Natasha Rothwell

Lalisa Manobal

Parker Posey

Jason Isaacs

Leslie Bibb

Michelle Monaghan

Dom Hetrakul

Tayme (Maethi) Thapthimthong

Carrie Coon

Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Sarah Catherine Hook

Sam Nivola

Natasha Rothwell (top left) will be reprising her role, while Parker Posey (top right), Jacob Isaacs (bottom left) and Aimee Lou Wood (bottom right) are a few of the new faces. (Images: Getty)

There are a mix of veteran actors as well as those making their on-screen debuts in season three, and there have also been rumours of another character from season one making their return.

Connie Britton, who portrayed Nicole Massbacher, has revealed that there’s a strong possibility she’ll be reprising her role in the upcoming instalment, despite not returning in season two.

“[Showrunner Mike White] wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character,” Connie told Deadline.

“A piece of casting didn’t work in the second season and we’re hoping to [do] that in the third season. I would love to see a spin-off on every character in that show.”

Mike White has also previously hinted at the possibility of Michael Imperoli’s character Dominic Di Grosso returning again in season three.

“Who knows, maybe there’ll be another White Lotus season where Dominic comes with his wife and they patch it all up!,” he told Esquire.

As for the characters we can expect to see, Deadline has reported that there will be 13 roles in the upcoming instalment which will include a “sprawling, multi-generational cast” ranging from 18 to 80 years of age.

So far, it’s been confirmed that the characters will include a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit, and a yogi.

It’s also expected we will meet a new owner as well as some of the staff members at the resort.

Thanks to a new five second trailer, we’ve been given our first look at season three. (Image: YouTube)

What is the plot of The White Lotus season 3?

We’re yet to be given an official synopsis for season three, but Mike White has suggested the focus will be on spirituality.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus,” he said.

Where is season 3 of The White Lotus set?

Following season one’s backdrop of Hawaii and season two’s location of Italy, Mike White has confirmed that season three will be set in Thailand. This was further confirmed in the new trailer which featured a voiceover stating, “What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand.”

“It’s hard to think about the next race,” he told Deadline shortly after the season two finale aired. “But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

As both previous seasons of The White Lotus were filmed at Four Seasons resorts, it’s likely that season three will once again be filmed at one of the franchise’s four hotel locations in Thailand.

Loading the player...

Release date:

Unfortunately for fans of the series, we can expect The White Lotus season three to be released sometime in 2025.

HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys told reporters that the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes have impacted the show’s production, stating “White Lotus Season 3 probably would have been in play for 2024, [but] it’s 2025.”

Where to watch The White Lotus in Australia:

While you wait for the highly-anticipated third season to be released, you can relive all the drama, comedy and mystery from the first two seasons on BINGE in Australia.

Stream The White Lotus on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe now.

