Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Introducing the Mini Luxe Arch Bag: The ultimate blend of fashion, functionality, and family life.

Advertisement

The newest addition to the Arch family, the Mini Luxe bag offers all the features of its larger counterpart, but in a compact, easy-to-carry size.

Whether you’re a parent, professional, or traveller, this bag is about to become your new best friend.

(Credit: Arch)

A BAG THAT DOES IT ALL

The Mini Luxe Arch Bag offers both fashion and function, with an added bonus: versatility! From diaper duty to commuting and weekend getaways, this bag seamlessly adapts to every phase of your life.

Advertisement

With its innovative strap system, the Mini Luxe Bag effortlessly switches between a backpack and a tote. You no longer have to settle for just one style – the choice is yours, and it’s all about convenience.

NOT JUST FOR PARENTS

While the Mini Luxe Arch Bag was born out of the need for a stylish yet functional nappy bag, it’s quickly becoming a favourite among not only new parents, but also professionals, travellers, and anyone who loves staying organised. Here’s how:

Work Bag Wonder : Switch to backpack mode for the morning commute, then convert it to a chic tote for the office. With a dedicated laptop pocket and spacious compartments, this bag will keep you organised, stylish, and ready for whatever the workday throws at you.

: Switch to backpack mode for the morning commute, then convert it to a chic tote for the office. With a dedicated laptop pocket and spacious compartments, this bag will keep you organised, stylish, and ready for whatever the workday throws at you. Travel Companion : Whether you’re heading out for a day trip, catching a flight, or going on a weekend getaway, the Mini Luxe Arch Bag is your go-to travel buddy. Its compact size makes it the perfect carry-on, and the thoughtful pockets ensure your essentials – from passports to water bottles – are always within reach.

: Whether you’re heading out for a day trip, catching a flight, or going on a weekend getaway, the Mini Luxe Arch Bag is your go-to travel buddy. Its compact size makes it the perfect carry-on, and the thoughtful pockets ensure your essentials – from passports to water bottles – are always within reach. Effortless Everyday Style: This bag is perfect for more than just special trips. Its sleek, minimalist design makes it the ideal accessory for any errand run, gym session, or coffee outing. It’s a bag that effortlessly complements any outfit, giving you a stylish edge no matter what your day holds.

(Credit: Arch)

FASHION MEETS FUNCTIONALITY

Say goodbye to the bulky, outdated nappy bags of the past. The Mini Luxe Arch Bag brings you a compact, modern aesthetic with premium leather accents that give it an elevated, luxurious feel. Not only is it stylish, but it’s built for functionality – keeping your life organised without compromising on design.

Advertisement

It’s also designed for everyday use with a sleek zipper closure, external pocket, luxury leather accents and a convenient key clip.

The Mini Luxe Arch Bag is designed with thoughtful, practical storage in mind. The spacious main compartment fits all your essentials, while dedicated pockets ensure everything stays organised thanks to the laptop pocket, small internal zip pocket, and adjustable straps.

So, why settle for less when you can have the best of both worlds? Whether you’re carrying nappies or laptops, heading to work or the airport, the Mini Luxe Arch Bag is here to make your life a little bit easier, a lot more stylish, and a whole lot more organised.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.