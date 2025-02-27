A new year brings the perfect excuse to refresh our wardrobes and redefine our personal style—because let’s be honest, those 2013 jeans have had their moment.

But updating your closet doesn’t have to break the bank. The key is knowing where to shop, and that’s with affordable brands that are worth every penny.

Luckily, Australia is home to plenty of brands that strike the perfect balance between affordability and style. Here are some of our favourites.

Top affordable fashion brands in Australia

01 Forever New Price range: $40 to $350 Feminine and polished, Forever New is known for its elegant dresses, tailored workwear, and timeless wardrobe staples. The pieces are designed to be flattering and sophisticated, making them perfect for everything from office wear to special occasions.





02 Academy Brand Price range: $40 to $140 Known for its laid-back yet polished aesthetic, Academy Brand offers simple, quality clothing with a focus on versatile, everyday wear. From casual shirts and jackets to relaxed chinos and tees, the brand brings an understated yet stylish approach to your wardrobe essentials.

03 Witchery Price range: $40 to $400 For women who appreciate fashion-forward designs, Witchery is a blend of modern sophistication and classic tailoring. With a focus on chic silhouettes, this brand offers everything from versatile workwear to bold statement pieces that effortlessly elevate any outfit.



04 Seed Heritage Price range: $40 to $400 Combining relaxed elegance with modern style, Seed Heritage offers effortless, versatile pieces that fit seamlessly into any wardrobe. Whether you're looking for structured basics or soft, flowing styles, Seed's designs provide the perfect balance between chic and comfortable.



05 Country Road Price range: $40 to $350 Elevated, classic, and sustainable, Country Road is all about making fashion choices that stand the test of time. Known for its luxurious fabrics and thoughtful designs, this brand offers high-quality wardrobe staples—from casualwear to formalwear—that are perfect for everyday wear and special occasions.





06 Decjuba Price range: $30 to $200 For those who love a casual, fashion-forward vibe, Decjuba offers an assortment of edgy yet comfortable pieces. From relaxed, oversized fits to bold, statement-making basics, the collections are designed for effortless style with a twist, perfect for creating laid-back outfits.

07 Sportscraft Price range: $20 to $450 A staple in Australian wardrobes, Sportscraft creates timeless, tailored pieces with a focus on high-quality craftsmanship. Whether you're after smart casualwear or polished work attire, this brand combines classic designs with modern updates to keep you looking sharp.



