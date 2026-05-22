Why what you wear can change how you feel

There’s something about slipping on a pair of Ugg boots that just feels right. Maybe it’s the warmth, maybe it’s the way they make a cold morning feel a little more manageable.

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Whatever the reason, new research suggests it’s not just in our heads – what we wear really can affect how we feel.

A survey of over 1,000 Australians, commissioned by Ugg Express, found that nearly two in three people say comfortable clothes or shoes often help them feel more relaxed or lift their mood.

That’s a significant number of people finding comfort – literally – in what they put on their feet.

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COMFORT AS SELF-CARE

We tend to think of self-care as something that takes a lot of effort: exercise routines, meditation apps, weekend retreats. But sometimes it’s simpler than that. Choosing to wear something soft and warm on a cold morning is, in its own small way, an act of kindness toward yourself.

Dr Luke Martin, Clinical Spokesperson for Beyond Blue, puts it well: pulling on your Uggs can be a moment to check in with yourself. It’s a small pause in the day – a reminder to notice how you’re feeling and, if you’re not doing well, to reach out.

That’s the spirit behind Wear Your Uggs Day, which returns on 1 June. The idea is straightforward: wear your Uggs, start a conversation, and help raise awareness that mental health support is available for everyone.

UGGS ARE LEAVING THE HOUSE

Once seen strictly as house shoes, Uggs have quietly made their way out the front door.

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The survey found that more than half of Australians own either a pair of Ugg boots or sheepskin slippers, and plenty are wearing them well beyond the living room – to the shops, to run errands, even to social events.

Attitudes are shifting. Australians are increasingly comfortable choosing what feels good over what might look a certain way. Fashion doesn’t have to mean discomfort, and comfort doesn’t have to mean you’ve stopped caring about how you present yourself.

MORE THAN JUST A SHOE

Beyond the feel-good factor, Wear Your Uggs Day has a practical purpose. Throughout May and up to 1 June, every purchase from the Wear Your Uggs Day Collection will support Beyond Blue – the organisation that provides free, 24/7 counselling, advice, and referrals to anyone who needs it.

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A percentage of proceeds from selected products go directly to the Beyond Blue Support Service, which Australians can reach any time by calling 1300 22 46 36, via webchat, or online at beyondblue.org.au/get-support.

Mental health challenges are common. Most of us will face them at some point – whether personally or through someone we care about. Events like this one help make the conversation more normal.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Getting involved is easy – simply wear your Uggs on 1 June! If you’re buying a new pair or some cosy winter staples beforehand, shop from the Wear Your Uggs Day Collection on the Ugg Express website.

And if you or someone you know is struggling, don’t wait. Beyond Blue‘s support is free, confidential, and available around the clock.

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