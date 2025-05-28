What if wearing Ugg boots could help fight mental health issues? That’s exactly what these special edition Ugg Express toasty toe-warmers aim to do with Beyond Blue.

A staggering 50 per cent more young people are experiencing mental health conditions today than 15 years ago, and over a third of those aged 12 and 17 years have reportedly sought professional support.

So, Beyond Blue and Ugg Express have joined forces for the fifth year running to bring you Wear Your Uggs Day on June 1, in a bid to raise funds and reduce stigma around mental health.

To celebrate the milestone year and its theme, ‘Mood Matters’, they’ve also created a very special blue Ugg boot with three interchangeable bows.

For the fifth year in a row, Australian footwear and accessory brand Ugg Express has partnered with a charity to raise funds for Wear Your Uggs Day.

Bows, we hear you say? The purpose of the bows is for the wearer to pick the ones that represent how they’re feeling, because Mood Matters.

According to the 2024 Mental Health and Wellbeing Check, undertaken by the Social Research Centre at the ANU, Australia’s young people experience the highest rates of mental health conditions across all age groups.

And while professional help is available, barriers are preventing them from reaching out. Why? Because young people can lack knowledge around mental health, there’s stigma and a preference for self-reliance.

By being part of Wear Your Uggs Day, you’ll show younger people it’s ok to ask for help when they’re struggling with their mental health.

“We want people to know that if you reach out and get support sooner rather than later, you can bounce back quicker,” Beyond Blue’s clinical spokesperson, Dr Luke Martin, says.

“Please don’t wait until you are at a crisis point. Our free and confidential services are here for you around the clock, no matter what you are dealing with, big or small. Wear Your Uggs Day is a reminder that there is support out there that can meet you where you are at.”

Ugg Express’ Ashley Lu is on the same page as Dr Luke. “We believe that every step counts, not just in style, but in making a meaningful impact.”

Ashley says the campaign is more than wearing Ugg boots, it’s about coming together to raise awareness of the amazing work Beyond Blue does for people struggling with their mental health. “We all can have days where we’re feeling a bit sad or anxious, or other days we feel happy and energised, and we want our customers to know that their Mood Matters,” she insists.

In the lead up to June 1, 10 per cent of the sales from Ugg Express’ curated Wear Your Uggs Day collection will be donated to Beyond Blue, plus 20 per cent of all sales of the dedicated Blue Ribbon Ugg Boots will go to the mental health organisation (until stock lasts).

All donations from Wear Your Uggs Day will go towards the Beyond Blue Support Service, which provides 24/7 free counselling and advice for anxiety, depression and suicide prevention, simply by calling 1300 22 46 36.

“Put your Ugg boots on, get comfy and help us continue our important work,” Dr Luke says.

By supporting Wear Your Uggs Day, customers can assist Beyond Blue in continuing to help people struggling with their mental health.

Beyond Blue’s Support Service statistics include:

Someone reaches out to the Support Service every two minutes. The main reasons people contact the support service are anxiety or panic symptoms, relationship issues, depression symptoms, worry, and adjustment to grief and loss.

76 per cent of people felt less distressed after contacting the Beyond Blue Support Service

85 per cent of people felt they received the information they were seeking.

83 per cent of people felt heard and understood.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or needs urgent help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website for 24/7 crisis support. You can also reach out to Beyond Blue for information and support regarding depression and anxiety, or to the Suicide Call Back Service for 24/7 support.

