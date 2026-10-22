How to Get All the Nutrients Your Body Needs. Every Day.

At times, getting your recommended daily intake of nutrients can feel like running on a treadmill with no end in sight. You may feel like you’re doing everything right, and yet you still manage to fall short. This can be especially true as we get older.

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As you age, your body requires extra nutrients to keep your bones, brain and energy levels in top shape. Ironically, this also happens to be around the time when your body may stop absorbing nutrients as well as it used to.

Here are five tips for getting your recommended daily intake of nutrients – even when age is working against you…

1. Eat a Rainbow

An easy way to make sure you’re getting all of your nutrients is to make sure you’re eating fruits and vegetables of a variety of colours. Different colours mean different nutrients, so aim for at least three different colours on your plate at every meal.

Make sure you’re eating fruits and vegetables of a variety of colours. (Adobe Stock)

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2. Prioritise Protein

As we age, we tend to lose muscle, so it’s important you eat plenty of protein to maintain your strength and your body’s ability to recover. Add proteins such as lean meat, eggs, fish, dairy, beans, lentils, tofu and nuts to every meal.

3. Add Some Calcium and Vitamin D

Bone density declines with age, but getting plenty of calcium and vitamin D can help. Try eating dairy, salmon, sardines and leafy greens to maintain good bone density. You should also try to get outside in the sunshine every day!

4. Stay Hydrated

Never underestimate the importance of water! As you age, your thirst signals decrease, making you more prone to dehydration. Water aids digestion, nutrient transport and boosts your energy. If you struggle to drink enough water, try soups and herbal teas.

Water You Waiting For?

Never underestimate the importance of water! A CARA Water benchtop station will help keep you hydrated. (Supplied)

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5. Eat More Fibre

Essential for good gut health and digestion, up your intake of fibre by eating more wholegrains, fruits, vegetables, beans and seeds. Another benefit of fibre? It helps you maintain healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

While we may not be able to turn back the clock, we can slow down the ageing process and live better by maintaining a healthier diet.

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Up your intake of fibre by eating more wholegrains, fruits, vegetables, beans and seeds. (Adobe Stock)

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