14 ways to live longer

1. Be optimistic

If you’re a positive person, give yourself a pat on the back: your mindset could help you live longer. According to Harvard Health, an optimistic outlook has been linked to greater longevity.

2. Go Med

The Mediterranean diet is one of the few diets that is scientifically proven to have health benefits, including increasing your life span. It’s rich in vegetables, fruits, wholegrains, legumes, nuts, seeds and healthy fats such as olive oil, as well as a moderate intake of fish, chicken, dairy and eggs.

3. Be happily hitched

People who are happily married or in a happy long-term romantic relationship tend to live longer, research shows.

4. Stay active

Being inactive too often, for too long, will raise your risk of premature death, which is why experts urge us to move our bodies often. For adults, aim for at least 30 minutes a day of moderate exercise, most days of the week, such as a brisk walk, swimming or heavy gardening.

5. Go nuts

Nuts can be a nutritional powerhouse, and one study shows they may lower your risk of premature death. But don’t overdo it (one handful a day is plenty). Almonds, walnuts and Brazil nuts are especially good for you.

6. Drink water

You know water is good for you, but did you know it may help lengthen your life? Research indicates people who stay hydrated tend to live longer.

7. Sleep well

Cutting sleep short could also result in a shorter life span. Research shows that sleeping poorly raises your risk of life-shortening illnesses such as heart disease and dementia. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep a night.

8. Take a nap

Here’s health advice that we can all get behind! One study shows taking an afternoon nap may reduce your chances of premature death. A 15-30 minute nap is optimum, says the Sleep Health Foundation, but don’t leave it too late.

9. Be social

Having a strong network of friends and family is essential for a long, healthy life, experts say, so make time for your favourite people regularly – but choose your friends carefully. Some research shows that spending time with people who have unhealthy habits could negatively influence your health choices.

10. Check your weight

Maintaining a healthy weight can help you to live longer by reducing your likelihood of chronic disease. The way you carry weight is important too, since abdominal fat is linked to a higher chance of death. Measure your waist by running a tape measure around your middle, from around halfway between the top of your hip bone and the bottom of your ribs, without holding too tightly. Ideally, you want to measure less than 94cm for men or less than 80cm for women. If you’re concerned about your weight, have a chat with your GP.

11. Use safety gear

It might sound obvious, but protecting yourself against accidents is an effective way to avoid shortening your life span. For example, always wear a seatbelt in the car, a helmet when cycling, and a life jacket when boating or out on the water.

12. Watch alcohol intake

Not only does excessive consumption of alcohol raise your risk of cancer and liver damage, it also puts you at greater risk of accidents. The government recommends no more than four standard drinks in one day, and no more than 10 drinks across a whole week.

13. Quit smoking

We probably don’t even need to say this, but smoking (or vaping) is a sure-fire way to shorten your life. It sometimes takes a few attempts to successfully quit, so contact the Quitline confidential counsellors on 13 78 48, or visit quit.org.au for free support.

14. Be spiritual

There’s some research to suggest that being spiritual may help increase your life span. That could mean attending religious services, or adopting spiritual practices such as yoga and meditation.

