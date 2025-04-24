Easy ways to improve your health – without really trying!

If you want to improve your health, it can seem overwhelming, but thankfully small steps can go a long way. And some are easier than you think! Here are a few actions you can take to level up your health, without a major life overhaul.

Move your body

Integrating some more movement into your day can do wonders for your overall wellbeing. Try these easy-peasy ways to move more:

Instead of meeting a friend at a cafe, meet them for a walk

Go for a stroll the next time you find yourself on a long phone call

While watching TV, do knee push-ups and lunges during the ad breaks or between episodes

When you’re in a queue at the shops, do calf lifts or glute squeezes

Take the stairs instead of the lift or escalator

Get off the bus or train one stop early and walk the rest of the way

Park further away from the shops so you have to walk further

At work, go and chat to colleagues instead of emailing or messaging them from your desk

Buy a second-hand bike and start cycling to the shops or train station instead of driving

If you work at a desk, set a reminder every hour to get up and stretch.

Embrace food swaps

Forget diets – try ditching everyday foods with lower nutritional value and replacing them with healthier options instead. Try swapping:

White rice for brown rice

Muesli bars for raw almonds and low-fat yoghurt

Sugary soft drinks for soda water

White bread for wholegrain bread

Breakfast cereals for rolled oats

White potato for sweet potato or pumpkin

Salad dressings for balsamic vinegar

Couscous for quinoa

Ice-cream for low-fat Greek yoghurt and fruit.

Strengthen your mind

To help improve your mental wellbeing, try these actions:

Keep a gratitude journal and write down five things that you’re thankful for each day

When you do the dishes or eat your evening meal, make an effort to be very mindful – really noticing the detail of what you are doing and being present with the experience

Listen to uplifting music in the mornings instead of scrolling social media to help boost your mood

Plan regular catch-ups with good friends

Go for walks in nature every weekend you can

Take up a creative hobby, such as knitting, dancing, photography or colouring in.

Prioritise health checks

Keep your body in good nick by staying on top of these vital health checks:

Set a calendar reminder to check your skin for any suspicious moles, freckles or spots regularly, following the Cancer Council’s guidelines online. Or book a skin check with a GP or dermatologist

Book or follow up on overdue health checks, such as mammograms, bowel cancer screening and cervical screening tests

Grab a measuring tape and check your waist circumference, midway between the top of your hip bone and the bottom of your ribs. If it’s above 80cm (or 94cm for men), visit your GP to discuss

Ask your doctor about checking your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Focus on better sleep

Sleep is a cornerstone of good health, so the more you can do to improve your sleep quality, the better. Give these strategies a go:

Ditch caffeine after 2pm

Put away your phone, tablet and laptop one hour before bed

If possible, go for a walk outside every morning (this helps reset your body clock, which makes it easier to fall asleep later)

Download a meditation app and try a short session before you hit your pillow

Limit streaming services so you don’t get sucked into mindless TV watching. Instead, use the evenings to catch up on books you’ve been meaning to read, or play board games.

