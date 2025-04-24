Easy ways to improve your health – without really trying!

If you want to improve your health, it can seem overwhelming, but thankfully small steps can go a long way. And some are easier than you think! Here are a few actions you can take to level up your health, without a major life overhaul.
Move your body
Integrating some more movement into your day can do wonders for your overall wellbeing. Try these easy-peasy ways to move more:
- Instead of meeting a friend at a cafe, meet them for a walk
- Go for a stroll the next time you find yourself on a long phone call
- While watching TV, do knee push-ups and lunges during the ad breaks or between episodes
- When you’re in a queue at the shops, do calf lifts or glute squeezes
- Take the stairs instead of the lift or escalator
- Get off the bus or train one stop early and walk the rest of the way
- Park further away from the shops so you have to walk further
- At work, go and chat to colleagues instead of emailing or messaging them from your desk
- Buy a second-hand bike and start cycling to the shops or train station instead of driving
- If you work at a desk, set a reminder every hour to get up and stretch.
Read more: How to get a strong core.
Embrace food swaps
Forget diets – try ditching everyday foods with lower nutritional value and replacing them with healthier options instead. Try swapping:
- White rice for brown rice
- Muesli bars for raw almonds and low-fat yoghurt
- Sugary soft drinks for soda water
- White bread for wholegrain bread
- Breakfast cereals for rolled oats
- White potato for sweet potato or pumpkin
- Salad dressings for balsamic vinegar
- Couscous for quinoa
- Ice-cream for low-fat Greek yoghurt and fruit.
Strengthen your mind
To help improve your mental wellbeing, try these actions:
- Keep a gratitude journal and write down five things that you’re thankful for each day
- When you do the dishes or eat your evening meal, make an effort to be very mindful – really noticing the detail of what you are doing and being present with the experience
- Listen to uplifting music in the mornings instead of scrolling social media to help boost your mood
- Plan regular catch-ups with good friends
- Go for walks in nature every weekend you can
- Take up a creative hobby, such as knitting, dancing, photography or colouring in.
Prioritise health checks
Keep your body in good nick by staying on top of these vital health checks:
- Set a calendar reminder to check your skin for any suspicious moles, freckles or spots regularly, following the Cancer Council’s guidelines online. Or book a skin check with a GP or dermatologist
- Book or follow up on overdue health checks, such as mammograms, bowel cancer screening and cervical screening tests
- Grab a measuring tape and check your waist circumference, midway between the top of your hip bone and the bottom of your ribs. If it’s above 80cm (or 94cm for men), visit your GP to discuss
- Ask your doctor about checking your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
Focus on better sleep
Sleep is a cornerstone of good health, so the more you can do to improve your sleep quality, the better. Give these strategies a go:
- Ditch caffeine after 2pm
- Put away your phone, tablet and laptop one hour before bed
- If possible, go for a walk outside every morning (this helps reset your body clock, which makes it easier to fall asleep later)
- Download a meditation app and try a short session before you hit your pillow
- Limit streaming services so you don’t get sucked into mindless TV watching. Instead, use the evenings to catch up on books you’ve been meaning to read, or play board games.