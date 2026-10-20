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The $34.95 anti-ageing hand cream that Steph de Sousa can’t stop obsessing over

Our hands do everything, but they rarely get the same skincare treatment as our faces. This product changes that.
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When it comes to skincare, many of us are guilty of spending a small fortune on facial serums and creams, then spending the day washing and scrubbing our hands that get nothing but a quick squeeze of whatever’s in the drawer.

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It’s the one part of our skincare routine we tend to skip, even though hands are one of the first places to show their age. Fine lines, dark spots and dry, crepey skin tend to turn up there long before we think to do anything about them.

Aussie brand Boost Lab is the latest to take notice, launching its first Anti-Ageing Hand Cream for just $34.95.

Jules Robinson Boost Lab skincare
Jules Robinson has been a fan of the brand for years. (Credit: Instagram)

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the brand has built a loyal celebrity following on the back of its viral serums. Jules Robinson, Jules Sebastian, Julia Morris and Ada Nicodemou have all shared their love for them online.

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This time, MasterChef Australia star Steph de Sousa is the face of the launch, and she’s made it personal.

“Cooked, cared, cleaned and created. These hands have done it all, from raising babies to holding those little hands all over again,” she shared. “Every mark, every line and every wrinkle tells a story, and I’m proud of every one.”

In the video, Steph looked back on everything her hands have been through, from family dinners to school lunches. “They’ve burnt themselves more times than I’d like to admit,” she said.

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And they haven’t slowed down. “These hands didn’t stop when the kids grew up. They kept creating, writing recipes, planning tomorrow while finishing today.”

Jules Robinson was quick to show her support for the product in the comments, writing, “How great is it !! ❤️❤️❤️”.

Boost Lab Anti-Ageing Hand Cream

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Boost Lab Anti-Ageing Hand Cream

$34.95 at Boost Lab

So what’s in the tube? The unscented cream is built around Kakadu plum, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and collagen amino acids, with the aim of smoothing the look of fine lines, evening out skin tone and keeping dry skin comfortable.

It’s also lightweight and absorbs quickly, with no greasy finish, so you can get on with your day.

Benefits:

  • Visibly smooths fine lines and wrinkles
  • Brightens skin tone and reduces the look of dark spots
  • Hydrates dry, rough and crepey skin
  • Improves firmness and elasticity
  • Supports the skin barrier
  • Lightweight and non-greasy

How to use it: Massage into clean hands throughout the day, focusing on dry spots, knuckles and cuticles.

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      Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
      Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

      Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer at Are Media, where she covers all things entertainment and lifestyle for Woman's Day. With three years in the industry, Charlotte has written across titles including Now To Love, TV WEEK, and WHO Magazine, building expertise across celebrity news, royal family coverage, reality TV, fashion and beauty, and women's sport. She holds a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology Sydney, and has interviewed some of Australia's biggest names, including on the Logies red carpet. When she's not writing, Charlotte can be found on the netball court, working her way through her ever-growing reading list, or planning her next overseas adventure.

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