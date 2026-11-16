Victoria Beckham’s viral $185 foundation drops just got a $35 dupe

Victoria Beckham Beauty‘s viral Foundation Drops with TFC8 have been all over our social media feeds, but at $185 a bottle, they’re not exactly an impulse buy.
Enter MCoBeauty. The Aussie brand has just launched its newest product, Foundation Drops with MCo8 – a skincare-infused formula inspired by the luxury version, for just $35.
That works out to around 81 per cent cheaper, saving you $150.
What are the MCoBeauty Foundation Drops?
If you’re not across foundation drops yet, think of them as a lightweight, breathable alternative to heavy base makeup. With a serum-like texture, buildable coverage and a glowy finish, they’re designed to leave skin looking like skin.
MCoBeauty’s version is formulated to even out skin tone without highlighting texture, and the brand says that makes it well suited for mature or textured skin, as the formula stays flexible and moves with your face throughout the day.
It’s available in eight shades: Fair, Pure Ivory, Natural Ivory, Nude Beige, Light Medium, Natural Medium, Caramel and Golden Bronze. That’s fewer than Victoria’s, which has 19 shades ranging from Fair Light all the way to Rich, so it’s worth checking the colour match before you buy.
What’s in the MCoBeauty formula?
The hero is the MCo8 Complex which combines eight skincare ingredients: two vitamins, two peptides and four amino acids. It’s formulated to help support elasticity, soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and refine skin texture and brightness.
Sound familiar? Victoria Beckham’s version is powered by Augustinus Bader’s TFC8, and the two formulas share plenty of ingredients, including echinacea, spilanthes acmella flower and olive leaf extracts, jojoba oil, squalane, glycerin and pentylene glycol.
How does the MCoBeauty dupe compare to Victoria Beckham’s?
MCoBeauty’s own consumer testing reports that:
- 100 per cent of participants agreed it left skin with an instant healthy-looking glow
- 92 per cent agreed skin looked brighter
- 88 per cent said their skin felt hydrated after all-day wear
- 100 per cent agreed it delivered an even skin tone while letting their natural skin show through
Both formulas claim up to 12 hours of wear.
With a $150 saving on the table, it’s easy to see why MCoBeauty’s ‘superdupes’ keep landing on our radar.
The MCoBeauty foundation drops are available now at Chemist Warehouse, while Victoria Beckham’s version is available at victoriabeckhambeauty.com and Mecca.