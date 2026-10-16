Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Beauty Skincare

‘Dry or depleted’: Why your skin still needs hydration in summer, and the $38 moisturiser Aussies swear by

Think hot weather means you can skip moisturiser? A dermatologist explains why summer skin still needs hydration.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Close up of Miranda Kerr's great skin
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s easy to assume that when the temperature climbs, your skin hydration takes care of itself.

Advertisement

Summer might be the season of glowing skin, but it’s also the season of ice-cold air-con, long-haul flights, sweaty workouts and packed social calendars. And according to dermatologist Dr Shreya Andric, your skin notices all of it.

“Skin is constantly exposed to environmental and lifestyle factors that can impact hydration,” Dr Andric says.

“From air-conditioned environments and seasonal weather changes to travel, exercise and stress, these daily-pressures can leave skin feeling dry or depleted. Consistent hydration is one of the simplest ways to help support a healthy-looking complexion.”

Woman applying moisturiser to face
Advertisement

The lightweight fix Australia keeps reaching for

So what’s the answer when you want hydration without the heavy, sticky feel of a traditional cream? A lightweight water-based moisturiser is the best place to start.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is the no. 1 face moisturiser in Australia and New Zealand, and it’s easy to see why. The water gel formula combines hyaluronic acid with a fast-absorbing texture that replenishes moisture and leaves skin feeling refreshed, smooth and hydrated, without weighing it down.

And the numbers are pretty impressive. The formula is clinically proven to deliver 72-hour hydration and an 80% stronger skin moisture barrier after just one use, compared to untreated skin.

In a world of complicated multi-step routines, people want products that deliver proven results without adding extra work, and this delivers an instant burst of hydration that helps skin look plump and stay comfortable all day.

Advertisement
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel moisturiser

The verdict

At $38 (and often on sale for even less), it’s a small spend for a step you’ll use every day, summer included.

If your skin has been feeling a little flat lately, this could be the easy fix you’ve been looking for.

try now
Advertisement
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer at Are Media, where she covers all things entertainment and lifestyle for Woman's Day. With three years in the industry, Charlotte has written across titles including Now To Love, TV WEEK, and WHO Magazine, building expertise across celebrity news, royal family coverage, reality TV, fashion and beauty, and women's sport. She holds a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology Sydney, and has interviewed some of Australia's biggest names, including on the Logies red carpet. When she's not writing, Charlotte can be found on the netball court, working her way through her ever-growing reading list, or planning her next overseas adventure.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement