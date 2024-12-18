A favourite among celebrities, influencers and stylists, the Dyson Airwrap has reached cult status for a reason.

Loved for its ability to deliver bouncy, beautiful curls every time, and for being incredibly versatile with a range of attachments, the hair tool is constantly sought out by the masses.

But it does come with a hefty price tag. Retailing at an eyewatering $849, not everyone can afford the splurge for a beauty tool, which is why we look to sales.

Where to shop the Dyson Airwrap on sale in 2024

For those eagerly waiting for the coveted Dyson Airwrap to go on sale and save big, I’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals available right now.

What I’ve noticed, however, is that the Airwrap is either out of stock or at its recommended retail price across most retailers, as they likely prepare for Boxing Day deals.

Stay tuned and check back here for an updated list once the sales drop, so you can find out where to snag the Dyson Airwrap at the best price.

Retailers to keep an eye out for during a sale:

Does Dyson ever go on sale?

Dyson often participates in seasonal and year-round sales, including Black Friday, Boxing Day, and other key shopping events.

You can also find discounts during special occasions like Mother’s Day, Christmas, and Afterpay Day, making it worth keeping an eye out for throughout the year.

During Prime Day, the Dyson Airwrap dropped to as low as $499 – the biggest discount I’ve seen all year.

Is the Dyson Airwrap worth investing in?

While the Airwrap’s price tag is steep, Dyson backs it with several features to make it worthwhile.

For starters, the Coanda air technology makes it so your hair gets minimal damage thanks to its aerodynamics, and uses less heat than any other hair tool.

The Airwrap also offers multiple styling possibilities including a hair dryer function, a smoothing brush for straight styles, a round brush for volume and curling barrels for all your needs.

