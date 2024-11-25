Christmas has rolled around once again and now is the time to finalise those presents and get them under the tree before it is too late!
You’ve got the tree up, your stockings are hanging on the mantle and you’ve wrapped up most of your gifts.
But if you are stuck on what to get the beauty buff in your life, have no fear because the Woman’s Day shopping team have done the hard yards for you.
From skincare to makeup, fragrance and haircare, we have rounded up our very favourite options available to shop for Christmas 2024.
The best beauty gifts to buy this Christmas
The Complete Skincare Kit
$323 at Quite Frankly Natural
Give the gift of shining skin with this complete skincare set made from premium, natural ingredients.
Key features:
- Balancing Daily Foaming Cleanser 100ml
- Balancing Silver Perfecting Cream 50ml
- Super Hydrating CS Mist 50ml
- Double Cleanse Butter Balm 90g
- Bamboo Facial Cleansing Pad Set
Mini Makeovers Travel Size Mascara + Lipstick Duo
$49 at Napoleon Perdis
The perfect travel companion for effortless makeup on the go, this set features a 3D volume mascara for smudge-proof, long-lasting wear, while the Italian-made lipstick provides a comfortable matte finish.
Key features:
- Deluxe All-Out Volumising Mascara
- Deluxe Soul-Matte Longwear Lipstick in Obsessed
Hydrate_Defence SPF30
$78 at M/STR
Perfect as a gift for him, help get his skincare routine on track with this hydrating SPF – which is vegan, free from fragrance, irritants and gluten, and suitable for those with sensitive skin.
Key features:
- Two-part reusable and refillable modular design
- Hydrating
Panasonic EHNA9J Hair Dryer
$199 (usually $399) at Shaver Shop
Nothing says beauty quite like a hydrating hair tool. So, give them this hair dryer that works to retain moisture in the hair while styling, for hydrated and frizz-free results.
Key features:
- Intelligent temperature control mode
- Scalp mode for healthy roots
- 3-speed settings
No.3 Exotic Goddess Ageless Serum
$55.30 (usually $79) at Edible Beauty
Bring that inner beauty out with this serum that revives the skin’s appearance through a potent blend of collagen-boosting and complexion-revitalising antioxidant-rich botanicals and native Australian extracts.
Key features:
- Crafted with food-grade, vegan ingredients
- Over 600 5-star reviews
Restore & Revitalise Hair Care Set
$129.95 at Vanessa Megan
The summer weather can be quite harsh on our hair, so why not gift someone the chance to revive their locks with this styling set?
Key features:
- Bamboo & Rosemary Clarifying Shampoo – 250ml
- Yuzu & Rice Protein Nourishing Conditioner – 250ml
- Anti-Frizz Smoothing Hair Serum With Hyaluronic Acid – 30ml
- Argan & Coconut Hydrating Hair Oil – 30ml
Rejuvaus Gift Card
from $50 at Rejuvaus
Not sure what they’d like? You can’t go wrong with a gift card at Rejuvaus, giving them the chance to choose from a range of category-defying serums, moisturisers, and cleansers.
Key features:
- Gift up to $500
- Perfect for any occasion
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
$349.99 (usually $499.99) at Shark
If you’re looking to splurge on someone this Christmas, you can hardly afford to look past the Shark FlexStyle – an ultra-versatile multi-styler that lets them curl, volumise, smooth, and dry.
Key features:
- Styling Concentrator
- Curl-Defining Diffuser
- Paddle Brush
- Oval Brush
- 2x Auto-Wrap Curlers
- Storage Case
Botanical Repair™ Strengthen & Smooth Styling Essentials Gift Set
$89 at Aveda
This limited-edition hair care gift set is worth $111 and includes a wooden paddle brush so they can blow-dry their hair and protect it from damage at the same time.
Key features:
- Reusable Aveda x Altuzarra gift box
- An art-inspired botanical design
Carolina Herrera Good Blush Elixir Eau De Parfume
from $145 at Myer
A sweet but sensual scent, this perfume blends the aromas of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, and coffee in an alluring dégradé bottle with a glimmering gold heel.
Key features:
- Fragrance Note: Floral
- Formulation: Spray
GHD Glide Hair Straightener Brush
$202.50 (usually $270) at GHD
Help them say goodbye to bad hair days and summer frizz with this easy-to-use smoothing brush.
Key features:
- Switches off after 60 minutes of non-use
- Professional length 2.7m cable