It’s not long to go now until Christmas Day, and if you’re still scratching your head for gift ideas or need a couple more to pop under the tree, you wouldn’t be the only one.

Advertisement

Mum of two and former Hi-5 star Charli Robinson is among the millions of Aussie parents looking for the perfect gift this year, and she’s partnered with Amazon Australia and Starlight Children’s Foundation to make the task easier.

Returning as an Amazon Playmaker Ambassador after an initial stint in 2022, Charli is thrilled to be back working with the kids as they test and review their favourite toys from Amazon’s Top 100 Holiday Toy list.

“The first time I did it was so much fun, and I was with Johnny Ruffo, which was wonderful. We had a ball working with the kids together,” she tells Woman’s Day.

Image: Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon’s partnership with the Starlight Children’s Foundation sees nine children connected to Starlight’s programs around Australia become “toy experts” as they inspire Aussies with the best children’s gifts to buy.

“From a mum’s perspective, I genuinely buy my Christmas toys off what the Playmakers choose. I did it the first time and it cost me a fortune,” she laughs.

“I bought so many of what I was playing with that day, and it’s happened again. But it makes Christmas so much easier because you know that kids have actually chosen these toys.”

Seeing as how the list is 100 toys long – and Christmas is fast approaching – we’ve asked Charli to help narrow it down to the toys she loves most, and what she’ll be buying her own kids this year.

Advertisement

The best Christmas gifts for kids in 2024

Charli’s top picks

01 Furby Tie Dye $72 (usually $99.99) at Amazon If you’re wondering, “What do most kids want for Christmas this year?”, Charli has the answer. “Every single child while filming was obsessed by the new Furby that’s come out,” she says. “They would not put that toy down and that really stood out to me.” “So that was already in my cart when I was getting ready to fly home,” she laughs. Key features: Moves, talks, sings, lights up, and even responds to speech

Speaks both English and Furbish

Talks to other Furbys Also available at: $79 from Big W

$109.99 from The Iconic SHOP NOW

02 Despicable Me 4 The Ultimate Fart Blaster $49 (usually $60) at Amazon As for the one toy she refuses to buy, despite it being a hit with the kids, Charli says it has to be the Despicable Me 4 Ultimate Fart Blaster – and we don’t blame her. “They thought it was the funniest thing in the world, and I know my girls would love it. If they knew it existed, they’re going to ask for it. But there’s no way I’m buying it.” “Their father would want that as well, so maybe I’ll give that to him for Christmas,” she laughs. Key features: Blasts out real fog fart rings

Plays over 15 different sounds

Includes two different scented Fart Formulas Also available at: $49 from Target SHOP NOW

03 LEGO® Disney Simba The Lion King Cub $19 (usually $29.99) at Amazon “Lego was also a big hit, and we can’t go wrong when it comes to Lego as parents because it takes time to make,” she says. “It gives us some time to make a Christmas dinner or something!” Key features: 222-piece buildable set with an animal figure standing over 11 cm (4 in.) tall

Features a rotating head, movable legs and tail and different posing options Also available at: $19 from Target

$22 from Big W

$29.99 from Lego SHOP NOW

Woman’s Day’s top picks

04 Razor A Kick Scooter for Kids $69.06 at Amazon The iconic Razor A kick scooter is still a hotly sought-after ride (in our opinion) and makes for the perfect gift as summer rolls around. Available in a variety of colours, the lightweight scooter features an aluminium deck, original folding mechanism and urethane wheels to make it the perfect ride for kids on the go. Key features: Lightweight yet durable

Easy-adjust handlebars

Original folding mechanism SHOP NOW

Advertisement

05 Bratz Slumber Party – Cloe Fashion Doll $51.99 (usually $60) at Amazon The Bratz doll collection starts here, with Cloe. Featuring a range of accessories and clothes (along with the actual doll), they’ll love playing dress-ups this Christmas. Key features: A replica of the iconic 2003 Slumber Party Cloe doll

Comes with a pig stuffed animal, diary, pen, nail polish, toothbrush, toothpaste, hair curler, hair clip, hairbrush, and poster Also available at: $51.99 from Myer SHOP NOW

06 Big Potato Games The Chameleon Card Game $24.99 (usually $39.95) at Amazon Open this up after Christmas dinner and gather everyone around to play a friendly game of cards. It’s easy to carry, so the kids can even take it with them for sleepovers and game nights with their friends. Key features: Includes 56 cards, 2 dice, 1 giant dry-wipe topic card and 1 marker

Easy to learn, quick to play Also available at: $44.95 from Big W SHOP NOW

07 Yoto Player $149.99 at Yoto Designed with Montessori principles in mind, Yoto is Australia’s first screen, mic, camera and ad-free portable speaker system for children aged three to 12. Built to be controlled by kids, Yoto offers safe, autonomous playtime via engaging audio experiences. Key features: For ages 3-12+

Up to 24 hours of play per charge

Includes endless free audio SHOP NOW

08 Llama Rocking Toy $119.95 (usually $149.95) at Bed Bath N’ Table Something for the younger kids, we love this adorable alternative to a traditional rocking horse. It has a soft plush seat and curved wooden base for gentle rocking and will make a great addition to their bedroom or playroom. Key features: Age: 12 – 36 months SHOP NOW

Advertisement

09 The Shorty $229 at Mustard Made Doing homework is never fun, but you can certainly make it seem like it is with their very own locker at home. It comes in left and right opening options, making it the perfect bedside table if that’s where they’d prefer it, and is available in a range of colours. Key features: Two adjustable shelves, one handy hook, one cable hole and two wall attachment points

Handle, lock, custom keyring, Mustard logo and air vents

The whole locker is smooth, matte and magnetic SHOP NOW

Charli’s gift-giving advice for households with multiple children

We all know getting presents for kids who are of similar age can invoke a little jealousy – one child almost always wants what the other has – but Charli is no rookie to the game and has the perfect hack to keeping the peace.

“I pretty much buy the same gift twice – there’s no arguments,” she says. “I even go so far as the same colour.”

“That just makes it easier. There are no fights because the little one just wants everything that the eldest one has, so that would be my tip for parents,” she adds.

Advertisement

“Why stress yourself over thinking of two different present ideas? Just get the same one!”

Related articles:

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use