Hang up your stockings and fluff up that tree because Christmas has almost arrived!

Nothing feels quite as magical as spoiling your loved ones and seeing their face as they open their gifts on Christmas morning.

But let’s be honest, the holiday season can be costly. From gifts to decorations to the Christmas day feast, this can add up and lead to some of that dreaded festive financial anxiety.

However, there is no need to break the bank to treat your family and friends, as there are endless options available that are as affordable as they are highly coveted. And, we can guarantee your loved ones will love these.

We have done the hard yards and rounded up our favourite gifts, all under $100, so all you have to do is add to cart…

The best gifts under $100 for Christmas in 2024

