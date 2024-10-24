  •  
Stick to your festive season budget with these amazing gifts under $100

Don't break the bank!
Hang up your stockings and fluff up that tree because Christmas has almost arrived!

Nothing feels quite as magical as spoiling your loved ones and seeing their face as they open their gifts on Christmas morning.

But let’s be honest, the holiday season can be costly. From gifts to decorations to the Christmas day feast, this can add up and lead to some of that dreaded festive financial anxiety.

However, there is no need to break the bank to treat your family and friends, as there are endless options available that are as affordable as they are highly coveted. And, we can guarantee your loved ones will love these.

We have done the hard yards and rounded up our favourite gifts, all under $100, so all you have to do is add to cart…

The best gifts under $100 for Christmas in 2024

Unawatuna Retro Sunset Print

$79 at Hardtofind

Embrace the 70s revival with this chic retro print that is the perfect statement piece for any room. Available in a range of sizes and can be framed for ease.

Heavenly Pearl Necklace

$99 at Najo

Give the gift of luxury without the price tag, Najo is known for high-quality jewellery that doesn’t break the bank. This pearl necklace will become a new everyday go-to.

Cleanse. Plump. Hydrate. 2024 Holiday Set

$34.95 at Jojoba

Valued at $50.25 (yep, you’ll nab a nifty saving in the process of buying this), this gift set is the ultimate in skincare delights.

Lip Lust Caramel Kiss Lip Kit

$85 at Napoleon Perdis

An essential for any beauty buff, this limited-edition lip kit and line will give them the gift of shine this Christmas.

Cotton Beach Towel Personalised

$49.99 on Cotton On

No more searching the beach for your towel when you have your very own personalised beach towel. These cotton towels are available in a wide range of colours and can be customised with names for that extra special touch.

Bralette Lace Luxe Microfibre Black

$29.99 at KissKill

Wear it to bed, to the beach or to the bar; either way, this gorgeous lace bralette is the perfect gift for the fashionista.

Night Before Christmas set

$74.95 at Glasshouse Fragrances

Keep the festivities flowing with this sweet-smelling candle and matching room spray that comes in a beautifully festive box.

Japanese Snack Box

from $32.50 at Sakuraco

Know someone with a sweet tooth? Treat them to this Japanese snack box that features a carefully curated selection of Japanese snacks, teas, and home goods from local makers.

Wine Sampler Pack

$94 at Little Ripples

Christmas means summer, and summer means long, hot days by the pool with a drink in hand – so make it easy for your loved one with this delicious four-pack of wine.

Burgeon & Ball Seed Packet Storage Tin

$78 at Hardtofind

For the person with a green thumb this gorgeous tin stores and organises seed packets so no more loose seeds throughout the garage or garden.

A Card Plus A Gift Card

price is optional at GroupTogether

If you’re hunting for a gift for your child’s teacher, then allow us to introduce you to the joy of a card (and gift). You choose whether to ask for a set amount, any amount or let other parents sign the card without contributing. Easy!

