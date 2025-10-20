Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Christmas is around the corner, and there’s nothing quite like gathering around the tree with your family on the morning of December 25th.

Presents are unwrapped, photos are snapped, and plenty of festive memories are made in those early-morning moments.

The only thing that could make it even more magical? Dressing the whole family in matching Christmas pyjamas, just like the Beckhams do for their holiday snaps.

So hop on the trend this year and invest in a pair of matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family, with our favourite styles below.

The best matching Christmas pyjamas in Australia

Target

Target has a whole range of matching Christmas pyjamas, with our favourite being this adorable (and classic) gingerbread print, available in men’s, women’s, children and baby sizes.

Cotton On

From Santa prints to classic stripes, Cotton On’s Christmas pyjamas are festive, fun, and easy on the wallet.

Big W

Big W has a delightful range of Christmas-inspired Bluey pyjamas in both adult and children’s sizes, so everyone in the family can snuggle up together, perhaps even while rewatching the show’s festive episodes.

Best & Less

Get the whole family into the holiday spirit with Best & Less’ festive range, featuring fun prints of holiday icons like Shrek, gingerbread, and our personal favourite, the Grinch.

Marks & Spencer

If you’re after something a little more luxe, a la the Beckhams, Marks & Spencer has gorgeous Christmas prints that feel festive and sophisticated.

