Dress the family like the Beckhams this Christmas with matching PJs

Make Christmas morning extra special.
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links.

Christmas is around the corner, and there’s nothing quite like gathering around the tree with your family on the morning of December 25th.

Presents are unwrapped, photos are snapped, and plenty of festive memories are made in those early-morning moments.

The only thing that could make it even more magical? Dressing the whole family in matching Christmas pyjamas, just like the Beckhams do for their holiday snaps.

So hop on the trend this year and invest in a pair of matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family, with our favourite styles below.

The best matching Christmas pyjamas in Australia

Target

Target has a whole range of matching Christmas pyjamas, with our favourite being this adorable (and classic) gingerbread print, available in men’s, women’s, children and baby sizes.

Gingerbread Mens Set
$25

shop now

Gingerbread Womens Set
$25

shop now

Gingerbread Older Kids Set
$20

Shop now

Gingerbread Younger Kids Set
$16

SHOP now

Cotton On

From Santa prints to classic stripes, Cotton On’s Christmas pyjamas are festive, fun, and easy on the wallet.

Adult Woven Pj Set
$35.99 $59.99

shop now

Kids Woven Pj Set
$26.99 $44.99

shop now

Baby Woven Pj Set
$20.99 $34.99

Shop now
Big W

Big W has a delightful range of Christmas-inspired Bluey pyjamas in both adult and children’s sizes, so everyone in the family can snuggle up together, perhaps even while rewatching the show’s festive episodes.

Bluey Women’s Set
$27

shop now

Bluey Men’s Set
$27

shop now

Bluey Kids Set
$18

Shop now

Bluey Baby Set
$15

SHOP now

Best & Less

Get the whole family into the holiday spirit with Best & Less’ festive range, featuring fun prints of holiday icons like Shrek, gingerbread, and our personal favourite, the Grinch.

Baby Grinch Pyjamas
$18

shop now

The Grinch Short Sleeve Bodysuit
$14

shop now

The Grinch Womens Set
$30

Shop now

The Grinch Mens Set
$30

SHOP now

Marks & Spencer

If you’re after something a little more luxe, a la the Beckhams, Marks & Spencer has gorgeous Christmas prints that feel festive and sophisticated.

Mens Checked Pyjama Set
$73.99

shop now

Womens Checked Pyjama Set
$73.99

shop now
Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor for Woman's Day. With years of experience across digital and print, she specialises in the intersection of pop culture, fashion, and lifestyle trends. Chanelle’s Black Friday coverage combines cultural insight with careful product research, translating what’s trending on screen and online into smart, style-driven shopping recommendations. Known for her ability to spot viral buys before they take off, she helps readers navigate sales season with confidence, highlighting products that balance entertainment-inspired appeal with lasting value and real-world relevance.

