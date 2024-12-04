As Christmas is just around the corner, now is the time to finalise your Christmas shopping, including the anxiety-inducing task of Secret Santa.
Whether you’re doing it between friends or co-workers, buying gifts for people you might not have a bunch in common with can be a challenge – and doing it within a strict budget makes it even harder.
But have no fear as we have scoured the internet to find our favourite Secret Santa gifts that anyone will love.
The best Secret Santa gifts under $25 in Australia 2024
From your Gen Z co-worker, to the girls in your book club or even your boss, we have found a range of beauty, home and lifestyle gift ideas and all under $25 so you can focus on those end of year festivities.
01
Lemon Tart & Berries – Reusable Large Shopping Bag
from $18.95 at Bespoke Letterpress
In collaboration with local artists, this waterproof shopping bag is perfect to chuck in your office bag or in the car. Holding up to 18 kilos it is designed for strength, sustainability and style.
Size: 50cm wide x 42cm high
Materials: Made from recycled plastic bottles using, using OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Material.
Key features:
- Store as a small pouch
- Reusable shopping bag
- Eco-friendly
02
Salt Scrub Ornament
from $13.95 at The Iconic
Made and packaged in Australia, Bondi Boost has released the perfect stocking filler for the hair savvy. This little ornament holds a vegan scalp scrub that will make your hair healthy and happy.
Key features:
- Stimulating and creamy consistency
- Unclogs pores
- Natural exfoliant
03
Splash Proof Phone Pouch
from $13.95 at Sportsgirl
Perfect for the Summer, this fun splash-proof phone pouch is perfect for the adventurous and outdoorsy type. For those Aussie beach days this is a great gift – endless selfies incoming.
Key features:
- Splash-proof case
- Fits phones 6.5 inches or less
- Vibrant pink colour
The best Secret Santa gifts under $50
For those with a higher cap on their price limit, we have gathered some great ideas for the festive season.
04
Guava & Lychee Sorbet Bodycare Duo
from $49.95 at Myer
This duo set offers a fruity fragrance and is exclusive to Myer. Perfect for the coworker or mother-in-law, you definitely can’t go wrong with this one!
Key features:
- Tropical layers of guava nectar, Queensland lychee and berries
- Duo gift set
- Hand & body wash and hand & body lotion
05
Travel Tumbler
from $36 at Nespresso
Perfect for the coffee addict, the nespresso travel tumbler is the best companion for those on the go. Combining practicality with elegance the tumbler is chic and light weight for the everyday.
Materials: Tritan, silicone, polyyethlene
Key features:
- Dishwasher safe
- 540ml capacity
- Straw lid
06
Pizza Serving Board with Cutter
from $49.95 at Myer
A perfect gift for the entertaining season, this pizza serving board is great for the foodie and entertainer. As a five star reviewer stated, “Perfect pizza board! We use this for cheese platters too. Makes cutting pizza so easy!”.
Materials: Natural teak
Key features:
- Includes a pizza cutter
- Versatile use
- Natural wood finish
The best Secret Santa gifts under $150
With a higher price tag for secret santa comes a higher quality of gift. We have collected some great secret santa gift ideas ahead of the big day.
07
2 Champagne Coupes
from $149 at Maison Balzac
The pomponette champagne coupes are a playful gift with a cutesy, chic touch. The set of handmade pink glasses are decorated with amber bubbles.
Colours: Clear & white, clear & multi, pink & amber
Materials: 100% borosilicate glass
Key features:
- Duo of champagne coupes
- Hand blown glassware
- Maison Balzac star logo on base
08
Resurrection Hand Purifying Duet
from $105 at David Jones
An added touch to anyones home or work space, gel cleanser and it’s alcohol-based rinse-free partner are an ideal present, and are luxurious to the eye.
Key features:
- Gel cleanser
- Rinse-free hand wash
- Gift packed
09
Sage & Olive Scalloped Pillowcases
from $90-120 at Bed Threads
A fun and different secret santa gift perfect to jazz up someones bedroom or living space. The scalloped pillows come in a variety of colours, but it is good to opt for something neutral for gift giving.
Colours: Pink clay & tumeric, terracotta & rust, hazelnut & terracotta, limoncello & turmeric, rosewater & sage, sage & olive, lavendar & petrol, white & mineral
Materials: 100% french flax linen
Key features:
- Breathable 170 GSM fabrication
- Measures 50cm x 75cm with a 3cm border
- Pack of two