Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Homes

Secret Santa gifts they’ll actually love this year

Consider yourself the winner of Kris Kringle.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett Writer
annabel lane

As Christmas is just around the corner, now is the time to finalise your Christmas shopping, including the anxiety-inducing task of Secret Santa.

Advertisement

Whether you’re doing it between friends or co-workers, buying gifts for people you might not have a bunch in common with can be a challenge – and doing it within a strict budget makes it even harder.

But have no fear as we have scoured the internet to find our favourite Secret Santa gifts that anyone will love.

The best Secret Santa gifts under $25 in Australia 2024

From your Gen Z co-worker, to the girls in your book club or even your boss, we have found a range of beauty, home and lifestyle gift ideas and all under $25 so you can focus on those end of year festivities.

(Credit: Bespoke Letterpress)

01

Lemon Tart & Berries – Reusable Large Shopping Bag

from $18.95 at Bespoke Letterpress

In collaboration with local artists, this waterproof shopping bag is perfect to chuck in your office bag or in the car. Holding up to 18 kilos it is designed for strength, sustainability and style.

Size: 50cm wide x 42cm high

Materials: Made from recycled plastic bottles using, using OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Material.

Key features:

  • Store as a small pouch
  • Reusable shopping bag
  • Eco-friendly
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Bondi boost salt scrub
(Credit: The Iconic)

02

Salt Scrub Ornament

from $13.95 at The Iconic

Made and packaged in Australia, Bondi Boost has released the perfect stocking filler for the hair savvy. This little ornament holds a vegan scalp scrub that will make your hair healthy and happy.

Key features:

  • Stimulating and creamy consistency
  • Unclogs pores
  • Natural exfoliant
SHOP NOW
Phone pouch
(Credit: Sportsgirl)

03

Splash Proof Phone Pouch

from $13.95 at Sportsgirl

Perfect for the Summer, this fun splash-proof phone pouch is perfect for the adventurous and outdoorsy type. For those Aussie beach days this is a great gift – endless selfies incoming.

Key features:

  • Splash-proof case
  • Fits phones 6.5 inches or less
  • Vibrant pink colour
SHOP NOW

The best Secret Santa gifts under $50

For those with a higher cap on their price limit, we have gathered some great ideas for the festive season.

04

Guava & Lychee Sorbet Bodycare Duo

from $49.95 at Myer

This duo set offers a fruity fragrance and is exclusive to Myer. Perfect for the coworker or mother-in-law, you definitely can’t go wrong with this one!

Key features:

  • Tropical layers of guava nectar, Queensland lychee and berries
  • Duo gift set
  • Hand & body wash and hand & body lotion
SHOP NOW
(Credit: Nespresso)

05

Travel Tumbler

from $36 at Nespresso

Perfect for the coffee addict, the nespresso travel tumbler is the best companion for those on the go. Combining practicality with elegance the tumbler is chic and light weight for the everyday.

Materials: Tritan, silicone, polyyethlene

Key features:

  • Dishwasher safe
  • 540ml capacity
  • Straw lid
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Pizza board
(Credit: Myer)

06

Pizza Serving Board with Cutter

from $49.95 at Myer

A perfect gift for the entertaining season, this pizza serving board is great for the foodie and entertainer. As a five star reviewer stated, “Perfect pizza board! We use this for cheese platters too. Makes cutting pizza so easy!”.

Materials: Natural teak

Key features:

  • Includes a pizza cutter
  • Versatile use
  • Natural wood finish
SHOP NOW

The best Secret Santa gifts under $150

With a higher price tag for secret santa comes a higher quality of gift. We have collected some great secret santa gift ideas ahead of the big day.

(Credit: Maison Balzac)

07

2 Champagne Coupes

from $149 at Maison Balzac

The pomponette champagne coupes are a playful gift with a cutesy, chic touch. The set of handmade pink glasses are decorated with amber bubbles.

Colours: Clear & white, clear & multi, pink & amber

Materials: 100% borosilicate glass

Key features:

  • Duo of champagne coupes
  • Hand blown glassware
  • Maison Balzac star logo on base
SHOP NOW
(Credit: David Jones)

08

Resurrection Hand Purifying Duet

from $105 at David Jones

An added touch to anyones home or work space, gel cleanser and it’s alcohol-based rinse-free partner are an ideal present, and are luxurious to the eye.

Key features:

  • Gel cleanser
  • Rinse-free hand wash
  • Gift packed
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

09

Sage & Olive Scalloped Pillowcases

from $90-120 at Bed Threads

A fun and different secret santa gift perfect to jazz up someones bedroom or living space. The scalloped pillows come in a variety of colours, but it is good to opt for something neutral for gift giving.

Colours: Pink clay & tumeric, terracotta & rust, hazelnut & terracotta, limoncello & turmeric, rosewater & sage, sage & olive, lavendar & petrol, white & mineral

Materials: 100% french flax linen

Key features:

  • Breathable 170 GSM fabrication
  • Measures 50cm x 75cm with a 3cm border
  • Pack of two
SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement