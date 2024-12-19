When it comes to vacuuming, the process sounds pretty straightforward, right? You just dig out the vacuum from wherever you’ve stashed it, switch it on, and get to work.

Advertisement

Well, according to astrophysicist Dr. Sara Webb, there’s a science to home cleaning that we’re all yet to understand – which is why she’s teamed up with leading floorcare brand Shark to show us the right way to do it.

“People often assume that when you go forward and backwards, it’s doing the same work – I was one of those people who would furiously go forward and back, forward and back, but most vacuums actually don’t work very well when you’re going backwards in reverse,” she tells Woman’s Day.

It’s this pain point that the experts at Shark set out to solve with their latest cordless vacuum, the PowerDetect Clean & Empty System, which has been “intentionally designed to work just as effectively in both forward and backward motions.”

“The physics behind this reverse clean technology is you’re trying to aggregate materials – you’re trying to, on the carpet or on the floor, kick up the dust and debris and suction it back up into the vacuum,” Sara says.

Advertisement

“You don’t want it to just work in one way. You want it to work in multiple ways, so what I think is really cool and what ties back to my research is that the vacuum itself has multiple clever features.”

The Shark PowerDetect lets me clean the way I like it.

What’s so special about Shark’s Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System?

Apart from the reverse clean technology, there are several other features that make the Shark PowerDetect so impressive.

“One of the biggest game changes is the fact that it empties itself once you pop it back on its dock,” says Sara. “What’s really important about that is that you’re getting up to a thousand times less dust exposure by having this type of system, which is pretty amazing.”

Advertisement

“It’s also super flexible as well. So even though it looks like a traditional stick vacuum, it has a lot of flexibility with it where you’re able to really get under every space that you could imagine.”

My personal favourite thing is being able to take off the long stick handle and turn it into the more classic handheld style and use that with the same level of power – something that comes in handy for pet parents like me, especially with a German Shepherd during shedding season.

Another standout feature is called Dirt Detect, where it’s able to automatically sense if there’s more dirt underneath the vacuum so that it can increase the amount of suction to ensure it gets all of that derm debris.

This vacuum is saving me from my German Shepherd’s summer shed.

Advertisement

Shark’s Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System review verdict Our rating: 8.5 out of 10

Why we rated it an 8.5/10: Two words: Reverse cleaning!! Pros Automatically charges and empties after every clean – no more dust clouds!

Two brush rolls for all floors and ultra-powerful hair pickup

MultiFLEX® wand for under-furniture reach and flex storage Cons On the expensive side

Can get stuck on rugs

How to use the Shark PowerDetect

Setting up the Shark PowerDetect is relatively simple. Start by positioning the dock upright near an outlet, plug it in, and attach the charging post.

Then, put your vacuum together by clicking the wand onto the floor nozzle, followed by attaching the hand vacuum to the wand.

To charge and empty, simply place the vacuum on the dock; it charges and empties automatically, with the battery indicator pulsing white when complete. The dust bin can be removed via its handle and emptied using the side release button.

Advertisement

And when it’s time to vacuum, you can choose from three modes – detect (ideal for carpets and bare floors), eco (for battery-saving), and boost (for maximum suction) – which can be cycled through via the handle trigger.

Results from our test

Once I had everything all setup, I wasted no time putting the vacuum to work. As I mentioned earlier, I’m a proud owner of a gorgeous German Shepherd, who sheds a lot.

Staying on top of his shedding is absolutely vital and what I love about the Shark PowerDetect is being able to go into handheld mode and really get into the couches – his favourite spot to lounge.

Pet fur aside, the vacuum was great for reaching all the corners and tough spots I used to struggle with. And – I cannot stress this enough – being able to reverse clean is a total game-changer.

Advertisement

Overall, is Shark’s Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System worth it?

If you’re like me and prefer vacuuming in both backward and forward motions, then the Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System is absolutely worth it.

“Even though it can be a big investment, it’s something that is really good quality and really good value and is going to give you back your time. It’s going to last and be something that will make your life easier,” adds Sara.

Where to buy Shark’s Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use