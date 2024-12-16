It’s hard to get a good night’s sleep during a hot and sweaty summer’s night – the ones we’re unfortunately known to have quite often in Australia.

Advertisement

While it’s common to combat the heat with lighter sheets, silky pyjamas, or even unboxing new fans, the real solution might be where you least expect it: your mattress.

At least, that turned out to be the case for me.

After years of enduring restless nights, tossing and turning in the unbearable heat, I finally decided it was time for a drastic change – and said yes to a new mattress.

Not just any mattress, but the Premium Adapt Mattress from Eva, the Melbourne-based furniture brand known for its award-winning mattress-in-a-box.

Advertisement

So, does Eva live up to the hype? Can a mattress really improve one of my biggest summer sleeping woes (actually sleeping)? Read on for the full review.

Eva’s Premium Adapt Mattress review verdict Our rating: 9 out of 10

Why we rated it a 9/10: Can be perfectly tailored to your liking Pros Nine comfort layers in one

Cooling gel memory foam

Hybrid mattress with a combination of foam and springs

100-day trial period Cons Heavier than average, weighing 50kg

On the expensive side

The Eva mattress-in-a-box next to my German Shepherd for scale.

What’s so special about Eva’s Premium Adapt Mattress?

There are several reasons why I love the Eva Premium Adapt Mattress, a few being:

Advertisement

It has nine comfort options so I can tailor it to my personal preferences

There are handles placed at the top and bottom end of the mattress to make it easier to move (perfect for the annual mattress rotation)

The cooling gel memory foam and a CoolMax™ top layer fabric mean better temperature regulation (perfect for those balmy summer nights)

It comes with a 10-year warranty

Eva’s Premium Adapt Mattress materials and size

Available in King, Queen and Double sizes

Soft, Medium and Firm firmness levels

How to assemble Eva’s Premium Adapt Mattress

When you unbox your new mattress, it will be pre-set to a soft firmness level. Adjusting it to medium or firm is simple – just unzip the outer cover and rearrange the foam layers as follows:

For medium firmness : Unzip the outer cover and flip the top comfort layer so that the green foam faces up.

: Unzip the outer cover and flip the top comfort layer so that the green foam faces up. For firm firmness: Remove the support layer from its grey fabric cover, place the comfort layer inside the grey casing, and zip it up. Then, reposition the support layer on top of the comfort layer, ensuring the green foam remains facing up.

After adjusting the foam layers to your preferred comfort level, zip the beige outer cover back up, and you’re all set!

The Premium Adapt Mattress has nine adjustable firmnesses.

Results from our test

Unboxing a new mattress can often feel like a chore, but Eva makes the process refreshingly simple. The addition of wheels on the box was a total game-changer, allowing me to easily move my new mattress into position – no extra hands required.

Advertisement

After sorting through many layers of plastic (the mattress comes vacuum-sealed shut of course), I finally got to the good part: watching my new mattress expand to life. My first impression was how incredibly soft it felt to the touch – and it only got better when I slept on it (but more on that later).

After leaving the mattress to expand for a few hours, I unzipped to see all the different layers underneath but decided to leave it on the softer firmness level knowing I could come back and change it when I wanted. Every step of the way, the detailed instructions made the process seamless and straightforward – perfect for anyone new to the mattress-in-a-box experience (like me).

Finally, the true test: does this mattress help me beat the summer heat and sleep soundly? Absolutely it does. The CoolMax™ top layer fabric works wonders when it comes to temperature regulation, keeping me cool and sweat-free throughout the night.

It removes the need to invest in extras like cooling mattress toppers and protectors because everything you need to sleep comfortably and stay cool during summer is already built in. Plus, it’s removable and machine-washable, so on the off chance you do sweat, you can easily keep your mattress fresh all summer long.

Advertisement

What do other reviewers think about Eva’s Premium Adapt Mattress?

“I need a firm mattress, so we set ours to the firm option and it is excellent. We have slept very comfortably since. Movement is totally isolated from the sleeping partner. Assembly of the bed went without a hitch by following the well-written instructions. We love our Eva bed. We tried other top quality beds before our purchase, so we knew what we needed, and found Eva superior to more expensive beds in the stores,” wrote Gary S, who left a five-star review.

“I always thought that I loved a softer mattress, so when we got our Eva Premium Adapt Mattress we kept it on the softer option. Out of interest, my husband changed it to the slightly firmer option, and oh boy!! Did I have a great night’s sleep!! How can you tell from lying on a display mattress for 20 seconds if the firmness is right for you? I love that we have the option to go softer or firmer, very clever Eva. Well done,” said Cassie E, who also left five stars.

Others noted it had “the perfect amount of firmness” and that the “delivery, packaging and ease of setting up is a huge plus”.

Overall, is Eva’s Premium Adapt Mattress worth it?

In case it wasn’t obvious, I’d say yes – the Premium Adapt Mattress from Eva is absolutely worth it, if for no other reason than how effortlessly easy it was to set up (did I mention I did it all by myself?).

Advertisement

It also finally solved my biggest sleep issue: staying cool throughout the night and actually being able to fall asleep, despite the scorching temperatures. The only downside? I never want to get out of bed…

Where to buy Eva’s Premium Adapt Mattress

You can shop the Premium Adapt Mattress at Eva from $1,300.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use