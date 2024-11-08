Get your beauty sleep with the ultimate cooling sheets for an Aussie summer

By now we should all know and acknowledge the importance of sleep and how it affects our overall health and wellbeing, but come Australian summer time it can be near impossible to get a good night’s sleep thanks to our balmy summer nights.

There are certain things to consider when it comes to picking your summertime bed sheets and picking the right choice can make a world of difference to your REM cycle. When picking your sheets, consider the following:

Thread count—The lower the thread count, the cooler the sheets, and the better for summer thanks to increased circulation.

Natural fabrics—Because you’re going for a lower thread count, make sure your sheets’ fabric is up to scratch so it is still soft and cosy to sleep on. Natural fabrics are also better for airflow and circulation, and the best materials to look for are cotton, linen, and bamboo.

Go light—Look for lighter colours for your summertime sheets as dark colours absorb heat and especially if your bed is by a window it will trap this heat, making it particularly warm come bedtime

The best sheets to get a good sleep on this summer

To help you on your journey to a better night’s sleep we’ve rounded up some of our favourite sheets on offer that are perfect for summer slumbers. Read on to find our top picks of linen, bamboo and cotton sheets.

