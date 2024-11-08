Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Get your beauty sleep with the ultimate cooling sheets for an Aussie summer

Sleeping pretty.
By now we should all know and acknowledge the importance of sleep and how it affects our overall health and wellbeing, but come Australian summer time it can be near impossible to get a good night’s sleep thanks to our balmy summer nights.

There are certain things to consider when it comes to picking your summertime bed sheets and picking the right choice can make a world of difference to your REM cycle. When picking your sheets, consider the following:

  • Thread count—The lower the thread count, the cooler the sheets, and the better for summer thanks to increased circulation.

  • Natural fabrics—Because you’re going for a lower thread count, make sure your sheets’ fabric is up to scratch so it is still soft and cosy to sleep on. Natural fabrics are also better for airflow and circulation, and the best materials to look for are cotton, linen, and bamboo.

  • Go light—Look for lighter colours for your summertime sheets as dark colours absorb heat and especially if your bed is by a window it will trap this heat, making it particularly warm come bedtime

The best sheets to get a good sleep on this summer

To help you on your journey to a better night’s sleep we’ve rounded up some of our favourite sheets on offer that are perfect for summer slumbers. Read on to find our top picks of linen, bamboo and cotton sheets.

Ultra Cooling Sheet Set

from $254.99 (usually $499.99) at Morgan and Reid

Delivering an exceptional cooling sensation, these luxurious sheets with extra deep walls are perfect for hot sleepers and warm climates. With a Q-max rating of 0.45, they’re designed with science-backed cooling technology for those who value quality.

Sizes: mega queen and mega king

Key features:

  • Designed to reduce overheating
  • Includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet and 2 standard pillowcases

Linen Sheet Set

$580 at Cultiver

Crafted from pure linen woven from European flax and pre-washed for a soft vintage feel from first use, these sheets “seem to get more comfortable with each sleep,” says a five-star reviewer.

Sizes: single to super king

Key features:

  • Made from 100 per cent European flax
  • OEKO-TEX® certified

Bamboo Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

from $110.99 at Sienna Living

Get a good night’s sleep in these soft-as-a-cloud sheets made from certified Egyptian cotton and bamboo fibres which are breathable, soft, temperature-regulating and timeless.

Sizes: single to super king

Key features:

  • Includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet and 2 pillowcases
  • OEKO-TEX® standard 100

Quilt Cover – Organic Cotton

from $127.20 (usually $159) at Hommey

Effortlessly durable and ready for all seasons, these sheets are designed to gently soften over time and are woven with a superior sateen technique for high breathability.

Sizes: single to super king

Key features:

  • 240 thread count
  • 100 per cent organic cotton bedding

Linen House Nimes French Linen Sheet Set

from $349.99 (usually $499.99) at The Iconic

Made from silky soft and lightweight linen, this breathable set is perfect for summer and comes in a myriad of colours to choose from – our favourite is the Sky for a cosy feel.

Sizes: queen and king

Key features:

  • Pure linen
  • 50cm fitted sheet wall depth

Linen House Nara Bamboo Cotton 400TC Sheet Set

from $20 at Myer

These high-quality sheets are made from 400-thread bamboo/cotton and are a great option for those suffering from spring and summer hay fever. The clay colour is the perfect neutral for the bedroom.

Sizes: split king to super king

Key features:

  • 400 thread bamboo/cotton
  • Antimicrobial properties

Stonewashed Cotton White Sheet Separates

from $69.99 at Adairs

Perfect for all year round, these stonewashed cotton sheets feature an incredible textured feel and are super soft to the touch.

Sizes: single to super king

Key features:

  • Oeko-Tex certified, no harsh chemicals or dyes​
  • Invisible zip closure on European pillowcases​
  • Wide elastic on fitted sheet for a snug fit​

Oh Sheet 100% Eucalyptus Sheet Set

$212 at Hardtofind

Dream of home on these 100 per cent eucalyptus sheets that are made from TENCELTM Lyocell making them soft and long-lasting.

Sizes: double to super king

Key features:

  • Includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcases and 1 drawstring storage bag

Summer Quilt

from $349 at Bonny

While not technically a bed sheet, this doona is still worth mentioning. Super lightweight and boasting 90 per cent best-in-class down with a 700+ fill power, it’s designed to keep you covered, yet always cool, while you snooze.

Sizes: single to super king

Key features:

  • Breathable 400 thread count
  • Includes a bonus cotton canvas storage bag

