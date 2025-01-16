Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Give your bedroom a makeover on a budget with these affordable linen sheets

Sweet, sweet dreams.
Aere Home

There is a reason why linen is the homewares essential of the moment.

Particularly in our hot and humid climate down here in Australia, linen sheets are a lifesaver for sweaty sleepers, but year-round they are a stylish alternative to typical cotton sheets.

Considering we spend a third of our lives sleeping, if there is any way to make the bedroom a relaxing oasis then sign us up!

There are so many advantages to choosing linen when it comes to our bedsheets that go beyond just style:

  • Linen is a sustainable material, so for those who are eco-minded, this is a great option to make your bedroom feel a little more green.
  • It is great for any season; yes, it is particularly popular in summer but in winter it acts as an insulator for chilly nights.
  • It’s durable and will last for years to come, which means you can justify spending a little bit more knowing that you’ll get your money’s worth.
  • Part of the appeal of linen is the effortlessly, chic undone look – saving you some time in the morning from the pressure of a perfectly made bed (or so we’re telling ourselves).
  • It’s anti-allergenic, which is a win for those of us with sensitive skin.

Although linen can at times be more expensive than its cheaper-made and less luxurious counterparts, it doesn’t always have to be.

The best affordable linen sheets to upgrade your bedroom

Below, we are taking a look at some of our favourite affordable linen sheets, so you can get your best night’s sleep on a budget.

Bonne nuit!

01

French Flax Linen Bedding Set in Crème

from $320 at Bed Threads

The latest colourway from bestselling linen label Bed Threads, this deliciously soft set is truly the crème de la crème of bedding. Made from 100 per cent French Flax linen, it’s durable, buttery soft and not to mention extremely chic.

Key features:

  • Set comes with 1x duvet cover, 1x fitted sheet and 2x standard pillowcases
  • Pre-washed
  • 170 GSM fabrication
  • OEKO-TEX certified
  • Available in over 15 different colourways
02

Linen House Nimes French Linen Sheet Set

from $459.99 at The Iconic

Silky soft, these natural pure linen sheets from Linen House drape and fall stylishly – making them a stunning addition to any bedroom.

Key features:

  • Pure linen
  • Generously sized 50cm fitted sheet wall depth
  • Available in 8 colourways
03

Milano Linen Sheet Set

from $299.95 at Bed Bath N’ Table

Classic and simple, this silky soft linen set from Morgan & Finch is the perfect way to elevate your bedtime routine.

Key features:

  • Pre-washed fabric
  • Available in 10 other colours
04

Australian House & Garden Sandy Cape Washed Belgian Linen Sheet Set

from $164.98 (usually $349.95) at Myer

Made from 100 per cent Belgian flax, this is a great sheet set for those who suffer from allergies thanks to its strong antibacterial properties.

Key features:

  • Natural fibre
  • Available in three other colours
05

French Flax Linen Sheet Set

from $276.90 (usually $355) at I Love Linen

Add a nautical feel to your bedroom this summer with these timeless striped sheets.

Key features:

  • Woven from European Flax grown in France
  • Available in 5 other colours
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

