Give your bedroom a makeover on a budget with these affordable linen sheets

There is a reason why linen is the homewares essential of the moment.

Particularly in our hot and humid climate down here in Australia, linen sheets are a lifesaver for sweaty sleepers, but year-round they are a stylish alternative to typical cotton sheets.

Considering we spend a third of our lives sleeping, if there is any way to make the bedroom a relaxing oasis then sign us up!

There are so many advantages to choosing linen when it comes to our bedsheets that go beyond just style:

Linen is a sustainable material, so for those who are eco-minded, this is a great option to make your bedroom feel a little more green .

green It is great for any season; yes, it is particularly popular in summer but in winter it acts as an insulator for chilly nights.

popular in summer It’s durable and will last for years to come, which means you can justify spending a little bit more knowing that you’ll get your money’s worth.

Part of the appeal of linen is the effortlessly, chic undone look – saving you some time in the morning from the pressure of a perfectly made bed (or so we’re telling ourselves).

It’s anti-allergenic, which is a win for those of us with sensitive skin.

Although linen can at times be more expensive than its cheaper-made and less luxurious counterparts, it doesn’t always have to be.

The best affordable linen sheets to upgrade your bedroom

Below, we are taking a look at some of our favourite affordable linen sheets, so you can get your best night’s sleep on a budget.

Bonne nuit!

01 French Flax Linen Bedding Set in Crème from $320 at Bed Threads The latest colourway from bestselling linen label Bed Threads, this deliciously soft set is truly the crème de la crème of bedding. Made from 100 per cent French Flax linen, it’s durable, buttery soft and not to mention extremely chic. Key features: Set comes with 1x duvet cover, 1x fitted sheet and 2x standard pillowcases

Pre-washed

170 GSM fabrication

OEKO-TEX certified

Available in over 15 different colourways Shop Now

02 Linen House Nimes French Linen Sheet Set from $459.99 at The Iconic Silky soft, these natural pure linen sheets from Linen House drape and fall stylishly – making them a stunning addition to any bedroom. Key features: Pure linen

Generously sized 50cm fitted sheet wall depth

Available in 8 colourways Shop Now

03 Milano Linen Sheet Set from $299.95 at Bed Bath N’ Table Classic and simple, this silky soft linen set from Morgan & Finch is the perfect way to elevate your bedtime routine. Key features: Pre-washed fabric

Available in 10 other colours Shop Now

04 Australian House & Garden Sandy Cape Washed Belgian Linen Sheet Set from $164.98 (usually $349.95) at Myer Made from 100 per cent Belgian flax, this is a great sheet set for those who suffer from allergies thanks to its strong antibacterial properties. Key features: Natural fibre

Available in three other colours Shop Now

05 French Flax Linen Sheet Set from $276.90 (usually $355) at I Love Linen Add a nautical feel to your bedroom this summer with these timeless striped sheets. Key features: Woven from European Flax grown in France

Available in 5 other colours Shop Now

