Slip into sweet dreams with silky soft bed sheets

Have you been hearing the hype about the benefits of switching to silk pillow cases? What if we told you you could slide into your best sleep yet with a full set of silky soft sheets?
Making the switch to silk sheets is a costly exercise. This is mostly attributed to the fact that silk is a natural material made from the cocoons of silk worms as well as the amount of material that is needed to make a set of sheets.
However, there are endless benefits of investing in silk sheets for your next bedroom update:
-
Silk is hypoallergenic which makes it a great option for those suffering from asthma or allergies. It also repels pests like mites or bed bugs.
-
As bacteria can’t actually grow on silk it makes them great at fighting acne, although still ensure to change your sheets .
-
Silk does not absorb as much moisture as other fabrics which means it won’t draw out much needed hydration from your skin. It’s also said to prevent skin creasing during sleep as there is less friction.
-
Another beauty benefit is that the softness of the fabric won’t pull and tug on your hair which means less split ends and tangles.
Silk is incredibly long lasting. So, when you’re investing in a silk sheet set you know it will last you for years to come. Not to mention it is more eco-friendly than other materials on the market. It may not be vegan, but it requires fewer resources in the production process.
The best silk sheets to shop in Australia
01
Pure Silk Sheet Set
from $890- $920 at The Iconic
The Silk Magnolia Sheet Set is made from 19 Momme pure Mulberry silk, chosen for its weight and feel. Goodbye dull cotton and say hello to luxuriously soft silk, with multiple benefits for the skin and hair.
Sizes: Queen flat sheet is 225cm x 275cm and Queen fitted shit is 152cm x 203cm x 40cm. The King flat sheet is 285cm x 275cm and King fitted sheet is 183cm x 203cm x 40cm.
Colours: Storm cloud, Silver Mist, Pearl Grey, Peony Pink, Ivory, Robins Egg, French Navy
Materials: Mulberry silk
Key features:
- Made from the highest quality
- Set includes, fitted and flat sheet
02
Fleur Silk Mauve
from $450 at Sheet Society
Mauve is the perfect colour for those wanting to a warm or cool colour palette for their bedroom. However, if this colour isn’t your vibe, there are two other options that are just as brilliant.
If you’re worried about the silk fitted sheet moving around, this is the one for you! The sheet is elasticated with 45cm deep sides to ensure a snug fit. The fabric is also 19mm which Sheet Society considers a perfect balance between quality, strength and breathability.
Sizes: Double, Queen, King, Super King
Colours: Beige, Mauve, Moss
Materials: Mulberry silk
Key features:
- Invisible zipper for quick and easy changes
- Deep pillow flaps to keep your pillow in place
- Made with the highest quality silk
03
22 Momme Seamless Silk Sheet Sets
from $698 at Lilysilk
With seven colours to choose from, there is bound to be a silk sheet set that will match you’re bedroom aesthetic. This Silk Charmause from Lilysilk is created using a unique weaving technique that creates a pearl-like gloss. The material is breathable, hypoallergenic, moisture-retaining that endures throughout every season.
Sizes: Single, King-Single, Double, Queen, King, Super King
Colours: Navy Blue, Rosy Pink, Black, Natural White, Dark Teal, Silvergray, Taupe
Materials: Silk Charmeuse
Key features:
- 600 thread count
- 100% 22 Momme pure long stranded Grade A Mulberry silk
04
Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets
from $64.25 at Amazon
If you’re looking for a less expensive silk sheet option, this Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets from Amazon may be your perfect option. With a variety of colours to choose one, you’re bound to find the perfect option for you.
Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King, California King, Twin XL
Colours: Aqua, Taupe, Brown, Burgundy, Burnt Orange, Dark Green, Dark Grey Striped, Grey, Ivory, Light Blue, Light Grey, Navy Blue, Pink, Pink Stripe, Purple, Sage Green, Striped Black, Striped Dark Grey, Striped Ivory White, Striped Navy Blue, Striped Taupe, Taupe, Yellow
Materials: Satin
Key features:
- 400 thread count
- 13 colours
05
Vintage Washed Linen Silk Eucalyptus Pillowcase Pair
from $149.99- $169 at Adairs
Luxurious and indulgent, this set will instantly create your perfect sleep sanctuary, while working to reduce friction and tangles which is helpful for those with curly or easily tangled hair types.
The pillowcase also features 100% linen and the reverse pillowcase features 100% silk
Sizes: Standard, King
Colours: Eucalyptus
Materials: Linen & Silk
Key features:
- Combining Vintage Washed Linen and Pure Silk
- Reversible
06
Ecosa Silk Pillowcase
from $71.20 (usually $89) at Ecosa
“I have bought silk pillowcases through other places but this one is superior to all of the previous products. Soft, lush and absolutely beautiful. I definitely suggest you try as I am not using my other ones, getting more from here for sure. Try it,” said a five-star reviewer.
Sizes: 50cm x 70cm
Colours: White, Glacial Green, Grey, Charcoal, Sky Blue, Light Pink, White Marble, Black Marble, Charcoal Stripe
Materials: Pure Mulberry Silk
Key features:
- Highest grade long strand pure mulberry silk
- Charmeuse weave