These affordable sheet sets under $200 will have you sleeping on cloud nine

Most Australians try to spend about eight hours in their beds every night, but we often forget about one of the key elements to bedtime comfort: our sheets.

There’s nothing sweeter than slipping into a fresh set of sheets, but over time our once pristine bedding can become threadbare, scratchy and just disappointing.

It sounds pretty depressing, but don’t fret – there’s a silver lining to those stained, worn sheets you’ve had on your bed for years!

And that is the fact that swapping them out for a brand new set is one of the easiest ways to totally revamp your entire bedroom.

The best affordable bed sheets in Australia

We’ve rounded up the best affordable sheet sets under $200 that will have you sleeping on cloud nine.

01 Emma Bamboo Bedding Set from $200 at Emma Sleep Made from 100 per cent bamboo – a breathable material that ensures you stay fresh all night – and boasting a 300 thread count, these sheets will set you up for a sweatless snooze in no time. Sizes: single – king Materials: 100% bamboo Key features: Comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase

300TC fabric

Breathable material SHOP NOW

02 Ecosa Bamboo Sheet Set from $180 at Ecosa Made from ultra-soft bamboo, these chic sheets add a luxurious touch to your bedroom without an exorbitant price tag. Sizes: single – super king Colours: 17 Materials: 100% Organic bamboo Key features: 400TC sateen weave bamboo bedding

Hypoallergenic, odour-resistant and antibacterial

Breathable and moisture-wicking

Eco-friendly and sustainable fabric SHOP NOW

03 Wake In Cloud Bed Sheets Set from $35.99 at Amazon With over 1,000 global ratings, these sheets are highly recommended by reviewers, with one saying: “The quality is so good, it gives me a silky and luxurious feel whenever I sleep on my bed”. Sizes: king single – super king Colours: 24 Materials: 100% microfiber Key features: Soft and durable

Lightweight

Fade-resistant

Wrinkle-resistant SHOP NOW

04 Aldo 250 TC Cotton Sheet Set from $99.95 at Bed Bath N’ Table Try out these playful checkered cotton sheets from Morgan & Finch that are under $150 and feel super soft thanks to the cotton makeup. Sizes: single – super king Colours: clay and sage/white check Materials: cotton Key features: Crafted from 250 thread-count cotton

Soft and durable SHOP NOW

05 Stonewashed Cotton Earth Sheet Set from $118.99 (usually $169.99) at Adairs Do you love the richness of earthy tones? These stunning textured ginger-hued sheets are also over 30 per cent off! Sizes: double – super king Materials: 100% cotton Key features: Oeko-Tex certified, no harsh chemicals or dyes

Invisible zip closure on European pillowcases

Wide elastic on fitted sheet SHOP NOW

06 Heritage Diana 400TC Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set from $119.97 (usually $199.99) at Myer Made from luxurious Egyptian cotton, this blush sheet set feels modern yet timeless and for such high quality is at an affordable price point. Sizes: double – king Colours: white, blush and champagne Materials: 100% cotton sateen Key features: Sateen weave with a soft hand feel

Hemstitch detailing SHOP NOW

07 Ardor 2500TC Cotton Rich Sheet Sets from $89 at Big W If you’re after something simple, no-fuss and budget-friendly, Big W has you sorted with these sunny cotton-rich sheets. The natural fibres make for a super soft touch and with a 2500 thread count, they’re great value for money. Sizes: queen – king Materials: cotton rich fabric Key features: 2500 thread count

40cm wall on fitted sheet SHOP NOW

What are the softest sheets on a budget?

Cotton is often thought to be the softest of bed sheet materials, and luckily they are often super affordable to shop.

When it comes down to it, the key is looking at the thread count of your sheets.

A thread count of between 200 and 800 will certainly provide soft, silky comfort, and choosing the finish of your sheets will also make a difference.

Not only will you be sleeping better on a crisp new sheet set, but your room is guaranteed to look – and feel – better with the addition of new linens.

You can even change up the entire atmosphere in your bedroom by investing in something new and unique, like jewel-tone sheets or bedding with an unexpected print.

The best part is that you don’t even need to have heaps of cash to spare to make the change because there are so many affordable bedding options (like the ones above).

