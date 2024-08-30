The Egyptian cotton bed sheets so soft, you’ll actually want to go to bed early

There’s something undeniably luxurious about slipping into a bed made up with soft, high-quality sheets. If you’ve been searching for that perfect set of sheets that makes you look forward to bedtime, it’s time you discovered the magic that is Egyptian cotton.

Egyptian cotton bed sheets are known as the crème de la crème of bedding for a reason. Egyptian cotton is literally grown along the Nile River. And with its extra-long fibres, the fabric is smoother and soften than regular old cotton.

That means, these sheets are not only incredibly comfortable, but they’re also durable and breathable, making them ideal for year-round use.

Make your bed the most inviting part of your home and sleep happy with these luxe Egyptian Cotton sheet sets. With a price to suit any budget, you’ll be glad you did.

THE BEST EGYPTIAN COTTON BED SHEETS IN AUSTRALIA

01 White 1000TC Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set from $67 at BigW Soft, luxe and affordable? That’s what you get from this Egyptian cotton sheet set from BigW. Go ahead, treat yourself. Sizes: Double, King Single, King WHAT YOU’LL LOVE: 1000 Thread Count

Egyptian Cotton Sateen

Easy Care, Machine Washable

Sateen Finish

Luxurious Softness

Extra Deep Fitted Sheet SHOP NOW

02 MyHouse Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set from $219.99 at BigW Soft, luxe and affordable? That’s what you get from this Egyptian cotton sheet set from BigW. Go ahead, treat yourself. Sizes: Single, Queen, King, Super King WHAT YOU’LL LOVE: 1000 Thread Count

Egyptian Cotton Sateen

Easy Care, Machine Washable

Sateen Finish

Luxurious Softness

Extra Deep Fitted Sheet SHOP NOW

03 Sheridan Egyptian Cotton Sateen Plain Sheets from $252 at The Iconic These Egyptian cotton bed sheets from Sheridan help you add a dose of luxury to your bedroom. But be warned, they are so soft, you may not want to ever get out of bed in the morning! Coming in nocturnal, a moody deep shade of blue, these sheets will give your cosy sanctuary the drama it deserves. Sizes: Queen, Double, King WHAT YOU’LL LOVE: Egyptian cotton sateen

Easy machine wash SHOP NOW

04 Egyptian Cotton 600TC Deep Sheet Set from $100 at Target AU Luxury at a price you can afford. These indulgent sheets are sure to give your bedroom the upgrade you’ve been wanting. In a decadently soft gray colourway, you’re guaranteed a good night’s sleep with these sheets. Sizes: Queen and King WHAT YOU’LL LOVE: Made from Egyptian cotton

Soft and silky

600 thread count SHOP NOW

05 Heritage Diana 400TC Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set from $199.97 at Myer In super dreamy champagne, this set from Heritage is silky smooth and soft to the touch. Finely woven from long staple Egyptian cotton yarn for increased strength and breathability, these sheets are built to last and perfect for those who run hot at night. Sizes: Double, Queen, King, Super King WHAT YOU’LL LOVE: Thread Count: 400

Fabrication: 100% Cotton Sateen

Easy machine wash SHOP NOW