The Egyptian cotton bed sheets so soft, you’ll actually want to go to bed early

Sweet dreams are made of this.
There’s something undeniably luxurious about slipping into a bed made up with soft, high-quality sheets. If you’ve been searching for that perfect set of sheets that makes you look forward to bedtime, it’s time you discovered the magic that is Egyptian cotton.

Egyptian cotton bed sheets are known as the crème de la crème of bedding for a reason. Egyptian cotton is literally grown along the Nile River. And with its extra-long fibres, the fabric is smoother and soften than regular old cotton.

That means, these sheets are not only incredibly comfortable, but they’re also durable and breathable, making them ideal for year-round use.

Make your bed the most inviting part of your home and sleep happy with these luxe Egyptian Cotton sheet sets. With a price to suit any budget, you’ll be glad you did.

THE BEST EGYPTIAN COTTON BED SHEETS IN AUSTRALIA

White 1000TC Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

from $67 at BigW

Soft, luxe and affordable? That’s what you get from this Egyptian cotton sheet set from BigW. 

Go ahead, treat yourself.

Sizes: Double, King Single, King

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE:

  • 1000 Thread Count 
  • Egyptian Cotton Sateen
  • Easy Care, Machine Washable
  • Sateen Finish 
  • Luxurious Softness
  • Extra Deep Fitted Sheet
MyHouse Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

from $219.99 at BigW

Sizes: Single, Queen, King, Super King

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE:

  • 1000 Thread Count 
  • Egyptian Cotton Sateen
  • Easy Care, Machine Washable
  • Sateen Finish 
  • Luxurious Softness
  • Extra Deep Fitted Sheet
Sheridan Egyptian Cotton Sateen Plain Sheets

from $252 at The Iconic

These Egyptian cotton bed sheets from Sheridan help you add a dose of luxury to your bedroom. 

But be warned, they are so soft, you may not want to ever get out of bed in the morning! Coming in nocturnal, a moody deep shade of blue, these sheets will give your cosy sanctuary the drama it deserves.

Sizes: Queen, Double, King

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE:

  • Egyptian cotton sateen
  • Easy machine wash
Egyptian Cotton 600TC Deep Sheet Set

from $100 at Target AU

Luxury at a price you can afford. These indulgent sheets are sure to give your bedroom the upgrade you’ve been wanting.

In a decadently soft gray colourway, you’re guaranteed a good night’s sleep with these sheets.

Sizes: Queen and King

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE:

  • Made from Egyptian cotton
  • Soft and silky
  • 600 thread count
egyptian cotton bed sheets in champagne

Heritage Diana 400TC Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set

from $199.97 at Myer

In super dreamy champagne, this set from Heritage is silky smooth and soft to the touch.

Finely woven from long staple Egyptian cotton yarn for increased strength and breathability, these sheets are built to last and perfect for those who run hot at night.

Sizes: Double, Queen, King, Super King

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE:

  • Thread Count: 400
  • Fabrication: 100% Cotton Sateen
  • Easy machine wash
Julie Cooper Digital Content Producer - Woman's Day

Julie Cooper is Digital Content Producer, working across Woman's Day and Now To Love at Are Media. She loves writing about all things lifestyle and entertainment and has a keen interest in fashion, beauty, health and wellness. When Julie's not churning out stories that matter, you can find her heading to Pilates with a green juice in hand or spending time with her family on Sydney's stunning Northern Beaches where she calls home.

