Don’t sweat it: These summer pyjamas will keep you cool all night long

While we love our beach days and warm weather, summer does have its flaws: namely, those hot and humid nights where tossing and turning is inevitable.
You can flip your pillowcases a million times over to stay on the cool side, but if there’s one thing guaranteed to keep you cool during those sweaty sleeps, it’s appropriate sleepwear.
Think sleeveless, legless summer sets in breathable fabric that feels light on the skin to help beat the hot temperatures at home.
To get you through those hot summer nights, we’ve curated an edit of some of the best summer pyjamas for women in Australia.
The best women’s summer pyjamas in Australia
Goodnight Sleep Cami
$41.95 at Boody
Available in a range of colourways, including sage, pink, black and more, this cami also has a matching set of shorts to complete the look.
Sizes: XS to XL
Colours: black, ruby, storm, sage, dusty pink and voe
Key features:
- Soft stretch
- Light-to-wear, soft-to-touch
- Relaxed, draped, and easy fit
- V-neckline
Satin Secrets Chemise
$129.95 at Simone Pérèle
How dreamy is this vintage-inspired night dress? Featuring gorgeous scalloped lace detailing across the v-neckline and bodice, it’s crafted from a fluid satin fabric that drapes over you for a cooling fit.
Sizes: 10 to 16
Key features:
- Short nightdress in satin and lace
- V-neckline enhanced with scalloped lace
- Adjustable thin straps in satin
Satin and Lace Plum Chemise Set
$44.95 at Lovehoney
If you plan on lazing and slinking around the house in the most luxurious of ways, then you mustn’t look past this plum baby doll with gorgeous satin and lace designs.
Sizes: S to 4X
Colours: purple and blue
Key features:
- Made from soft stretch satin
- Plunge neckline with lace trim
- Racer back
Atmos&Here Lilah Short Satin PJ Set
$69.99 at The Iconic
Sleep like a baby in this soft-as-butter satin set that will cool you off nicely during those humid nights. It comes in a range of colourways, including this gorgeous khaki hue.
Sizes: 6 to 18
Colours: black, khaki, periwinkle, deep red and navy
Key features:
- Collared neckline
- Short sleeves
- Button-through front
- Chest patch pocket
Vegan Silk Sleep Short
$59.95 at Boody
Silky, light to the touch, and soft on the skin, Boody’s new Vegan Silk range is highly breathable, lightweight and moisture-wicking – perfect for summer nights.
Sizes: XS to XL
Colours: garnet and pearl
Key features:
- Mid-thigh length with a relaxed, comfortable fit
- Soft, wide waistband
- Side pockets
- Stitched, mock-fly front detailing
Kikiberry Women’s Short Sleeve Lounge Set
from $30 at Amazon
Made from solid ribbed fabric, this set is perfect for summer as it features a loose fit to have you looking stylish and comfortable.
Sizes: S to XXL
Colours: black and light green
Key features:
- Soft, stretchy 95 per cent cotton 5 per cent spandex material
- Short sleeve henley top
- Adjustable drawstring shorts
Libby Linen Frill Set
$129 at Homebodii
It doesn’t get more summery than this sleepwear set. Featuring a babydoll-style top with a square neckline and tie-close shoulder straps, it’s simply too cute.
Sizes: XS to XXL
Colours: white and blush
Key features:
- 100 per cent linen
- Removable shoulder bow ties
