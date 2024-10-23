  •  
Don’t sweat it: These summer pyjamas will keep you cool all night long

Easy breezy.
While we love our beach days and warm weather, summer does have its flaws: namely, those hot and humid nights where tossing and turning is inevitable.

You can flip your pillowcases a million times over to stay on the cool side, but if there’s one thing guaranteed to keep you cool during those sweaty sleeps, it’s appropriate sleepwear.

Think sleeveless, legless summer sets in breathable fabric that feels light on the skin to help beat the hot temperatures at home.

To get you through those hot summer nights, we’ve curated an edit of some of the best summer pyjamas for women in Australia.

The best women’s summer pyjamas in Australia

Goodnight Sleep Cami

$41.95 at Boody

Available in a range of colourways, including sage, pink, black and more, this cami also has a matching set of shorts to complete the look.

Sizes: XS to XL

Colours: black, ruby, storm, sage, dusty pink and voe

Key features:

  • Soft stretch
  • Light-to-wear, soft-to-touch
  • Relaxed, draped, and easy fit
  • V-neckline

Satin Secrets Chemise

$129.95 at Simone Pérèle

How dreamy is this vintage-inspired night dress? Featuring gorgeous scalloped lace detailing across the v-neckline and bodice, it’s crafted from a fluid satin fabric that drapes over you for a cooling fit.

Sizes: 10 to 16

Key features:

  • Short nightdress in satin and lace
  • V-neckline enhanced with scalloped lace
  • Adjustable thin straps in satin

Satin and Lace Plum Chemise Set

$44.95 at Lovehoney

If you plan on lazing and slinking around the house in the most luxurious of ways, then you mustn’t look past this plum baby doll with gorgeous satin and lace designs.

Sizes: S to 4X

Colours: purple and blue

Key features:

  • Made from soft stretch satin
  • Plunge neckline with lace trim
  • Racer back

Atmos&Here Lilah Short Satin PJ Set

$69.99 at The Iconic

Sleep like a baby in this soft-as-butter satin set that will cool you off nicely during those humid nights. It comes in a range of colourways, including this gorgeous khaki hue.

Sizes: 6 to 18

Colours: black, khaki, periwinkle, deep red and navy

Key features:

  • Collared neckline
  • Short sleeves
  • Button-through front
  • Chest patch pocket

Vegan Silk Sleep Short

$59.95 at Boody

Silky, light to the touch, and soft on the skin, Boody’s new Vegan Silk range is highly breathable, lightweight and moisture-wicking – perfect for summer nights.

Sizes: XS to XL

Colours: garnet and pearl

Key features:

  • Mid-thigh length with a relaxed, comfortable fit
  • Soft, wide waistband
  • Side pockets
  • Stitched, mock-fly front detailing

Kikiberry Women’s Short Sleeve Lounge Set

from $30 at Amazon

Made from solid ribbed fabric, this set is perfect for summer as it features a loose fit to have you looking stylish and comfortable.

Sizes: S to XXL

Colours: black and light green

Key features:

  • Soft, stretchy 95 per cent cotton 5 per cent spandex material
  • Short sleeve henley top
  • Adjustable drawstring shorts

Libby Linen Frill Set

$129 at Homebodii

It doesn’t get more summery than this sleepwear set. Featuring a babydoll-style top with a square neckline and tie-close shoulder straps, it’s simply too cute.

Sizes: XS to XXL

Colours: white and blush

Key features:

  • 100 per cent linen
  • Removable shoulder bow ties

