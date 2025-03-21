Getting your suitcase packed and ready for your next overseas venture can be daunting and time-consuming.
JAG’s range of clothing have the perfect range of pieces to ensure you are dressed to the nines (and comfortable of course!) for the beautiful scenes of your next destination.
We have put together our favourite pieces to ensure that you are jet-setting in style. Scroll on for more!
01
Mirador Scallop Shirt
from $160 at JAG
The perfect button-up to layer over your swimmers or dress up as a matching set. The tailored shirt has a fun scalloped detailing and an exclusive in-house print.
Sizes: 6-16
Materials: 55% Linen 45% Rayon
Key features:
- Tailored fit
- Button closure
- Designed in Australia
02
Kate Contrast Scoop Tank
from $60 at JAG
The perfect travel piece to throw on for a day of sightseeing or pair with a maxi-skirt for a night out. The tank also comes in a variety of colours to match all your outfits.
Sizes: 6-16
Materials: 96% Cotton 4% Spandex
Key features:
- Rib fabrication
- Low scoop neckline
- Slim fit
03
Kilde Drawstring Pant
from $150 at JAG
What else says holiday like a fun colourful print! These blue printed pants are both comfortable and stylish, with a drawstring waistband.
Sizes: 6-16
Materials: 100% Viscose
Key features:
- Mid-rise
- Drawstring
- Side pockets
04
Botanica Linen Mini Dress
from $160 at JAG
The Botanica Mini Dress is made from 100% linen, making it breathable and comfortable for those hot summer days. Style it with some slip-ons or some kitten heels to dress it up.
Sizes: 6-16
Materials: 100% Linen
Key features:
- Mini length
- Sleeveless
- Back-zip
05
Gigi Stripe Short
from $100 at JAG
Elevate your summer style with these fun striped shorts featuring a vibrant yellow and white stripe design that adds a playful touch to any outfit.
Sizes: 6-16
Materials: 55% Linen 45% Cotton
Key features:
- Relaxed fit
- High rise
- Elastic waistband