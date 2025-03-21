Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

Get Euro summer ready with these pieces that are essential for your wardrobe

Time to get packing!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
annabel lane

Getting your suitcase packed and ready for your next overseas venture can be daunting and time-consuming.

Advertisement

JAG’s range of clothing have the perfect range of pieces to ensure you are dressed to the nines (and comfortable of course!) for the beautiful scenes of your next destination.

We have put together our favourite pieces to ensure that you are jet-setting in style. Scroll on for more!

01

Mirador Scallop Shirt

from $160 at JAG

The perfect button-up to layer over your swimmers or dress up as a matching set. The tailored shirt has a fun scalloped detailing and an exclusive in-house print.

Sizes: 6-16

Materials: 55% Linen 45% Rayon

Key features:

  • Tailored fit
  • Button closure
  • Designed in Australia
SHOP NOW

02

Kate Contrast Scoop Tank

from $60 at JAG

The perfect travel piece to throw on for a day of sightseeing or pair with a maxi-skirt for a night out. The tank also comes in a variety of colours to match all your outfits.

Sizes: 6-16

Materials: 96% Cotton 4% Spandex

Key features:

  • Rib fabrication
  • Low scoop neckline
  • Slim fit
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

03

Kilde Drawstring Pant

from $150 at JAG

What else says holiday like a fun colourful print! These blue printed pants are both comfortable and stylish, with a drawstring waistband.

Sizes: 6-16

Materials: 100% Viscose

Key features:

  • Mid-rise
  • Drawstring
  • Side pockets
SHOP NOW

04

Botanica Linen Mini Dress

from $160 at JAG

The Botanica Mini Dress is made from 100% linen, making it breathable and comfortable for those hot summer days. Style it with some slip-ons or some kitten heels to dress it up.

Sizes: 6-16

Materials: 100% Linen

Key features:

  • Mini length
  • Sleeveless
  • Back-zip
SHOP NOW

05

Gigi Stripe Short

from $100 at JAG

Elevate your summer style with these fun striped shorts featuring a vibrant yellow and white stripe design that adds a playful touch to any outfit.

Sizes: 6-16

Materials: 55% Linen 45% Cotton

Key features:

  • Relaxed fit
  • High rise
  • Elastic waistband
SHOP NOW
annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement