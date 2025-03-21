Getting your suitcase packed and ready for your next overseas venture can be daunting and time-consuming.

JAG’s range of clothing have the perfect range of pieces to ensure you are dressed to the nines (and comfortable of course!) for the beautiful scenes of your next destination.

We have put together our favourite pieces to ensure that you are jet-setting in style. Scroll on for more!

01 Mirador Scallop Shirt from $160 at JAG The perfect button-up to layer over your swimmers or dress up as a matching set. The tailored shirt has a fun scalloped detailing and an exclusive in-house print. Sizes: 6-16 Materials: 55% Linen 45% Rayon Key features: Tailored fit

Button closure

Designed in Australia SHOP NOW

02 Kate Contrast Scoop Tank from $60 at JAG The perfect travel piece to throw on for a day of sightseeing or pair with a maxi-skirt for a night out. The tank also comes in a variety of colours to match all your outfits. Sizes: 6-16 Materials: 96% Cotton 4% Spandex Key features: Rib fabrication

Low scoop neckline

Slim fit SHOP NOW

03 Kilde Drawstring Pant from $150 at JAG What else says holiday like a fun colourful print! These blue printed pants are both comfortable and stylish, with a drawstring waistband. Sizes: 6-16 Materials: 100% Viscose Key features: Mid-rise

Drawstring

Side pockets SHOP NOW

04 Botanica Linen Mini Dress from $160 at JAG The Botanica Mini Dress is made from 100% linen, making it breathable and comfortable for those hot summer days. Style it with some slip-ons or some kitten heels to dress it up. Sizes: 6-16 Materials: 100% Linen Key features: Mini length

Sleeveless

Back-zip SHOP NOW

05 Gigi Stripe Short from $100 at JAG Elevate your summer style with these fun striped shorts featuring a vibrant yellow and white stripe design that adds a playful touch to any outfit. Sizes: 6-16 Materials: 55% Linen 45% Cotton Key features: Relaxed fit

High rise

Elastic waistband SHOP NOW

