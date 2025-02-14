Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
The travel upgrade that will transform your sleep on the road or in the air

The ultimate travel piece!
annabel lane

For the modern-day traveller who loves a piece of luxury no matter where they go, LATRAVLA has redefined what it means to sleep well on the move.

The PillowWrap™ is a groundbreaking innovation that blends cutting-edge antimicrobial silver technology with the elegance of 22-momme mulberry silk.

“We rest our faces against pillows for eight hours a night, yet the hygiene of our sleep space or its effects on our health is rarely considered. The PillowWrap™ changes that—offering a compact, stylish, and highly functional solution for anyone who values clean, restorative sleep wherever they go.”

A FOUNDER’S STORY

Jamie Louise never intended to create a travel sleep brand, but life had other plans.

With a lifelong passion for wellness, adventure, and travel, Jamie’s journey has taken her from remote islands to luxury hotels, and everywhere in between. Yet, through it all, one thing remained constant – the reality of sleeping on unfamiliar pillows.

“I started using a silk scarf to cover pillows when I travelled, just for peace of mind. It became a ritual, a way to create familiarity and cleanliness no matter where I was sleeping.”

That act of self-care sparked the creation of LATRAVLA – a brand that was born out of necessity, grounded in science-backed wellness, and made for the modern traveler.

What began as a personal travel hack quickly evolved into a meticulously crafted, game-changing product, revolutionizing sleep hygiene for travelers, beauty enthusiasts, and wellness seekers alike.

COMFORT AND CHIC

Features

  • The first-of-its-kind PillowWrap: hidden elastic to ensure a secure fit on any pillow.
  • Antimicrobial silver nanoparticle protection
  • 22-Momme Mulberry silk
  • Compact, lightweight and travel-ready
  • Designed with autoimmune sufferers, allergy-prone individuals and skincare lovers in mind.
  • Eight different colours to choose from.

