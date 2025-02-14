For the modern-day traveller who loves a piece of luxury no matter where they go, LATRAVLA has redefined what it means to sleep well on the move.
The PillowWrap™ is a groundbreaking innovation that blends cutting-edge antimicrobial silver technology with the elegance of 22-momme mulberry silk.
“We rest our faces against pillows for eight hours a night, yet the hygiene of our sleep space or its effects on our health is rarely considered. The PillowWrap™ changes that—offering a compact, stylish, and highly functional solution for anyone who values clean, restorative sleep wherever they go.”
A FOUNDER’S STORY
Jamie Louise never intended to create a travel sleep brand, but life had other plans.
With a lifelong passion for wellness, adventure, and travel, Jamie’s journey has taken her from remote islands to luxury hotels, and everywhere in between. Yet, through it all, one thing remained constant – the reality of sleeping on unfamiliar pillows.
“I started using a silk scarf to cover pillows when I travelled, just for peace of mind. It became a ritual, a way to create familiarity and cleanliness no matter where I was sleeping.”
That act of self-care sparked the creation of LATRAVLA – a brand that was born out of necessity, grounded in science-backed wellness, and made for the modern traveler.
What began as a personal travel hack quickly evolved into a meticulously crafted, game-changing product, revolutionizing sleep hygiene for travelers, beauty enthusiasts, and wellness seekers alike.
COMFORT AND CHIC
Features
- The first-of-its-kind PillowWrap: hidden elastic to ensure a secure fit on any pillow.
- Antimicrobial silver nanoparticle protection
- 22-Momme Mulberry silk
- Compact, lightweight and travel-ready
- Designed with autoimmune sufferers, allergy-prone individuals and skincare lovers in mind.
- Eight different colours to choose from.