What’s worse than coming off a flight with a sore neck? Nothing really.

Advertisement

With our busy schedules, we’re trying to gain a few hours of sleep whenever we can, and the perfect place to do this is on a flight.

So, to prepare us for an undisturbed in-flight snooze, we’ll need to secure a comfortable neck pillow to bring along for the ride.

Lucky for you, we’ve narrowed down the best travel neck pillows that deserve a spot on your carry-on luggage.

The best travel neck pillows in Australia

01

LATRAVLA Travel Pillow $129 at LATRAVLA Where silk meets science – this is the travel pillow of travel pillows. Made from 22-Momme Mulberry silk, not only is this travel pillow cleaner and more hygienic, it is chic and comfortable with a wrap design. Colours: green, turquoise, blue, maroon, pink, black, lilac, aqua Key features: Antimicrobial Silver Technology

Travel-Friendly & Compact

Secure wrap design SHOP NOW

Advertisement

02 Slip Pure Silk Jet Setter Travel Pillow $169 at The Iconic For the beauty-conscious traveller, this silky soft neck pillow provides the softest material on which to rest your head. Enjoy your beauty sleep, protect your neck and protect your skin all at once. Colours: safari, bon voyage, black and blush Key features: Designed in Australia

Long fibre Mulberry silk

Non-toxic dyes SHOP NOW

03 Crowea Travel Neck Pillow $45.99) at Amazon A superior neck pillow for those who take their comfort seriously. Made from memory foam for ultimate comfort, it also includes an adjustable buckle, side pocket, magnetic therapy fabric, a handy carry bag, eye mask and ear plugs. Colours: black and grey, maroon and pink Key features: Easy-to-fold and compressible design

Luxurious and breathable SHOP NOW

04 Infinity Pillow $73 at Infinity Pillow Twist, wrap or bundle the Infinity travel pillow into whatever shape you need it to be. Whether it’s used on the window, aisle or middle seat of the plane, on the road, or at home on the couch, the Infinity travel pillow will do you no wrong. Colours: 10 Key features: Ultra-breathable

Adjustable design Also available at: $108.30 from Amazon SHOP NOW

05 Travel Hoodie Neck Pillow $29.99 at Typo Simply roll up this neck pillow once your flight has landed and store it easily in just seconds. You can also pop on the hood when a nap calls your name. Colours: 8 Key features: Memory foam for additional comfort

Front closure for holding neck securely in place

Soft brushed fleece SHOP NOW

Advertisement

06 Globite The Adventurer Neck Pillow $34 at Big W Serious about comfort? The Adventurer neck pillow by Globite features a soft velour cover and a raised profile to gently cradle the neck and head. Key features: High-quality memory foam

Moulds perfectly to your neck

Adjustable length toggle buckle Also available at: $34 from Woolworths SHOP NOW

Related articles:

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use