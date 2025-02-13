What’s worse than coming off a flight with a sore neck? Nothing really.
With our busy schedules, we’re trying to gain a few hours of sleep whenever we can, and the perfect place to do this is on a flight.
So, to prepare us for an undisturbed in-flight snooze, we’ll need to secure a comfortable neck pillow to bring along for the ride.
Lucky for you, we’ve narrowed down the best travel neck pillows that deserve a spot on your carry-on luggage.
The best travel neck pillows in Australia
01
LATRAVLA Travel Pillow
$129 at LATRAVLA
Where silk meets science – this is the travel pillow of travel pillows. Made from 22-Momme Mulberry silk, not only is this travel pillow cleaner and more hygienic, it is chic and comfortable with a wrap design.
Colours: green, turquoise, blue, maroon, pink, black, lilac, aqua
Key features:
- Antimicrobial Silver Technology
- Travel-Friendly & Compact
- Secure wrap design
02
Slip Pure Silk Jet Setter Travel Pillow
$169 at The Iconic
For the beauty-conscious traveller, this silky soft neck pillow provides the softest material on which to rest your head. Enjoy your beauty sleep, protect your neck and protect your skin all at once.
Colours: safari, bon voyage, black and blush
Key features:
- Designed in Australia
- Long fibre Mulberry silk
- Non-toxic dyes
03
Crowea Travel Neck Pillow
$45.99) at Amazon
A superior neck pillow for those who take their comfort seriously. Made from memory foam for ultimate comfort, it also includes an adjustable buckle, side pocket, magnetic therapy fabric, a handy carry bag, eye mask and ear plugs.
Colours: black and grey, maroon and pink
Key features:
- Easy-to-fold and compressible design
- Luxurious and breathable
04
Infinity Pillow
$73 at Infinity Pillow
Twist, wrap or bundle the Infinity travel pillow into whatever shape you need it to be. Whether it’s used on the window, aisle or middle seat of the plane, on the road, or at home on the couch, the Infinity travel pillow will do you no wrong.
Colours: 10
Key features:
- Ultra-breathable
- Adjustable design
Also available at:
- $108.30 from Amazon
05
Travel Hoodie Neck Pillow
$29.99 at Typo
Simply roll up this neck pillow once your flight has landed and store it easily in just seconds. You can also pop on the hood when a nap calls your name.
Colours: 8
Key features:
- Memory foam for additional comfort
- Front closure for holding neck securely in place
- Soft brushed fleece
06
Globite The Adventurer Neck Pillow
$34 at Big W
Serious about comfort? The Adventurer neck pillow by Globite features a soft velour cover and a raised profile to gently cradle the neck and head.
Key features:
- High-quality memory foam
- Moulds perfectly to your neck
- Adjustable length toggle buckle
Also available at:
- $34 from Woolworths
