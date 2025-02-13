Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
We’ve found the best travel neck pillows to rest your head on

Your in-flight snooze just got an upgrade.
Getty

What’s worse than coming off a flight with a sore neck? Nothing really.

With our busy schedules, we’re trying to gain a few hours of sleep whenever we can, and the perfect place to do this is on a flight.

So, to prepare us for an undisturbed in-flight snooze, we’ll need to secure a comfortable neck pillow to bring along for the ride.

Lucky for you, we’ve narrowed down the best travel neck pillows that deserve a spot on your carry-on luggage.

The best travel neck pillows in Australia

01


LATRAVLA Travel Pillow

$129 at LATRAVLA

Where silk meets science – this is the travel pillow of travel pillows. Made from 22-Momme Mulberry silk, not only is this travel pillow cleaner and more hygienic, it is chic and comfortable with a wrap design.

Colours: green, turquoise, blue, maroon, pink, black, lilac, aqua

Key features:

  • Antimicrobial Silver Technology 
  • Travel-Friendly & Compact
  • Secure wrap design
02

Slip Pure Silk Jet Setter Travel Pillow

$169 at The Iconic

For the beauty-conscious traveller, this silky soft neck pillow provides the softest material on which to rest your head. Enjoy your beauty sleep, protect your neck and protect your skin all at once.

Colours: safari, bon voyage, black and blush

Key features:

  • Designed in Australia
  • Long fibre Mulberry silk
  • Non-toxic dyes
03

Crowea Travel Neck Pillow

$45.99) at Amazon

A superior neck pillow for those who take their comfort seriously. Made from memory foam for ultimate comfort, it also includes an adjustable buckle, side pocket, magnetic therapy fabric, a handy carry bag, eye mask and ear plugs.

Colours: black and grey, maroon and pink

Key features:

  • Easy-to-fold and compressible design
  • Luxurious and breathable
04

Infinity Pillow

$73 at Infinity Pillow

Twist, wrap or bundle the Infinity travel pillow into whatever shape you need it to be. Whether it’s used on the window, aisle or middle seat of the plane, on the road, or at home on the couch, the Infinity travel pillow will do you no wrong.

Colours: 10

Key features:

  • Ultra-breathable
  • Adjustable design

05

Travel Hoodie Neck Pillow

$29.99 at Typo

Simply roll up this neck pillow once your flight has landed and store it easily in just seconds. You can also pop on the hood when a nap calls your name.

Colours: 8

Key features:

  • Memory foam for additional comfort
  • Front closure for holding neck securely in place
  • Soft brushed fleece
06

Globite The Adventurer Neck Pillow

$34 at Big W

Serious about comfort? The Adventurer neck pillow by Globite features a soft velour cover and a raised profile to gently cradle the neck and head.

Key features:

  • High-quality memory foam
  • Moulds perfectly to your neck
  • Adjustable length toggle buckle

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

