These affordable suitcases are stylish, sturdy and won’t have you spending thousands

Finding an affordable suitcase that’s good quality and won’t break the bank is at the top of our list when it comes to travel essentials.

With many luggage brands coming with hefty price tags upwards of a thousand dollars, investing in decent, affordable luggage can feel a little daunting.

The last thing we want is to break a handle or lose a wheel while on the go because we put our precious pennies towards a dud.

So, we’ve done the research and hard work for you to find some of the best affordable suitcases and luggage brands worthy of carrying you, and your precious cargo, all over the globe.

The best affordable suitcases to shop in Australia

01 July Say goodbye to bag mix-ups at the luggage carousel, these customisable suitcases come in a range of colours and personalisation options, including emojis. Shop Now

02 Nere Award-winning luggage brand Flylite has taken everything you love and trust about their suitcases and put that into Nere. Think fun and funky luggage with the same well-considered design aspects. To make matters sweeter, you can score up to 30 per cent off when you spend $199 and 40 per cent off when you spend $399 at STRAND. Also available at: The Iconic Shop Now

03 Antler If you love a matching luggage set, Antler sets the tone with their stylish collection offering everything from suitcases to packing cubes and laptop bags. You can also get up to 40 per cent off at Antler. Also available at: Myer – discounts on several styles

STRAND – 30 per cent off when you spend $199 and 40 per cent off when you spend $399

David Jones – 40 per cent off Shop Now

04 American Tourister It’s one of the most recognisable and trusted travel brands with a reputation dating back to 1933, so you can’t go wrong with a sturdy and stylish suitcase from American Tourister. Also available at: The Iconic – 20 per cent off

Myer – discounts on several styles

STRAND – 30 per cent off when you spend $199 and 40 per cent off when you spend $399

Amazon – discounts on several styles Shop Now

05 OZSALE OZSALE offers a wide array of high-quality luggage brands at discounted prices, including Antler, Desley Paris, Wanderlite and more. Shop Now

06 Big W We could spend hours wandering the aisles of Big W buying things we don’t need, but did you know they also stock a great range of very affordable suitcases? If you’re on a budget, these pieces are the perfect penny pinchers. Shop Now

