They’re one of the nation’s most beloved couples, so did these powerhouses of Australian journalism get together?

After meeting on The Today Show back in 2014, Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic soon began dating and while the feelings were there, Peter soon threw a huge spanner in the works.

When he took up work overseas as a foreign correspondent the new couple plunged head-first into a long distance relationship – something that can be tricky to navigate.

Determined not to lose what they had, Peter wrote Sylvia a love letter just as he was leaving Australia… and how romantic is that?!

During their time apart the journo continued to woo his lady with love letters, just like something out of a rom com.

And wouldn’t you know – it worked, they stayed together despite the distance between them.

Peter wooed Sylvia with romantic love letters. (Credit: Getty)

The couple’s connection only deepened over time and while holidaying in France in July, 2016, Peter popped the question.

The delighted couple took to Instagram to share their happy news, both sharing images from a French vineyard, with the bubbly blonde proudly showcasing her massive diamond ring.

“We’ve had the most wonderful time celebrating with great mates,” Sylvia confessed.

“We couldn’t be happier (check the grins) and so excited to share the news with everyone.”

Totally smitten, the pair began wedding planning, chose a local venue in Australia and set a date for the following year.

“I asked my missus to be my wife and she said yes!” (Credit: Instagram)

Surrounded by their nearest and dearest, the couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony by a lake on a private property in Kangaroo Valley in April, 2017.

“I’ve never seen a more beautiful bride, or a prouder groom. It was a gorgeous day from start to finish.

“So much love, so many laughs. They couldn’t have wished for a happier start to married life,” a guest from the wedding said.

Guests included Sylvia’s Today Show colleagues Lisa Wilkinson, Richard Wilkins, Richard’s son Christian and former Neighbours star turned singer, Holly Candy.

A fairytale wedding! (Credit: Daniel Griffith Photography)

Shortly after tying the knot, the couple made no secret of their plans to start a family.

In November, 2017, Sylvia told The Australian Women’s Weekly that she and Peter intended to raise their children in the same spirit with which they were raised – with lots of sun, sea and surf.

“We’d love a house full of kids. Our hope is that down the track, we could have a house on the Gold Coast so that our kids can have the same experiences with their cousins that we both had as kids with our cousins,” she told The Weekly.

Peter also revealed to news.com.au‘s podcast Balls Deep in July 2018: “It’s something we both want to do.

“I feel I’d be missing out if we didn’t have a kid, but we’re both pretty busy with our work at the moment.”

The couple’s dreams came true when they welcomed Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic in February 2020. Naturally, his parents were over the moon.

They announced the safe arrival of their newborn son on Instagram, with Sylvia gushing, “Our beautiful boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic 💙 3.4kg, deep blue eyes and perfectly healthy. He’s absolute magic.”

Meanwhile, Peter wrote: “We’ve got our own Oscar! I’m so unbelievably proud of @sylviajeffreys and our new best mate. Love is strong. Life is fantastic.”

Not long after, baby Henry was born in April 2021, with mum Sylvia writing: “Our gorgeous, healthy little boy makes us a family of four.

“His proud parents couldn’t be happier. His big brother is learning to be gentle. Big love all around.”

Of course, wrangling two little boys is no easy feat but Sylvia makes it look effortless with her adorable family updates on Instagram.

She shared photos from Oscar’s second birthday in January 2022, showing off her fine skills in the kitchen with a homemade Women’s Weekly birthday cake her son seemed to love.

“Cars on a cake and cuddles with mates…Oscar had the best time at his party. A fun little afternoon celebrating our sweet boy’s 2nd birthday,” she wrote alongside photos from the occasion.

Husband Peter and their other son Oscar were there for the celebrations too, as were in-laws Karl Stefanovic, his wife Jasmine and their young daughter Harper.

Could their little boys be any cuter? (Credit: Instagram)

And in April of the same year Sylvia and Peter marked another major milestone; five years of wedded bliss.

Just days before the special occasion, the Today presenter reflected on their nuptials while back at Kangaroo Valley for a friend’s wedding.

“A magical weekend in Kangaroo Valley – just a ridge away from where @peter_stefanovic and I said “I do” almost 5 years ago,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Peter.

And when the big anniversary rolled around, Sylvia shared a throwback to their wedding day along with a caption honouring half a decade of love.

“Five years of big married belly laughs ❤️‍🔥 Happy anniversary @peter_stefanovic #lovefools,” she penned.

In a later Instagram story she wrote: “Husband beyond my wildest, funniest, quirkiest dreams.”

Peter shared similar wedding photos on his profile, writing: “‘My most brilliant achievement was persuading my wife to marry me’ – Winston Churchill.

“Saaaame bro! Happy anniversary @sylviajeffreys my Queen ❤️”

