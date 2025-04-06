Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Pantsuits are still trending this season more than ever and our favourite A-listers are showing us the way.

No longer just for boardrooms, today’s pantsuits are bold, chic, and ready to turn heads.

From sleek, modern cuts to vibrant pops of colour and man-style ensembles, this trend is redefining what it means to dress powerfully and stylishly, yet with a feminine edge.

