Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.
Pantsuits are still trending this season more than ever and our favourite A-listers are showing us the way.
Advertisement
No longer just for boardrooms, today’s pantsuits are bold, chic, and ready to turn heads.
From sleek, modern cuts to vibrant pops of colour and man-style ensembles, this trend is redefining what it means to dress powerfully and stylishly, yet with a feminine edge.
01
Shop Cate’s style…
You can easily emulate this fun and fabulous look from Cate Blanchett. Simply pair a soft pink classic suit with a dynamic colour-blocking twist! Then top off with slick hair and contrasting shades and shoes to create a truly striking finish.
02
Shop Nicole’s style…
Uber feminine Nicole Kidman looks effortlessly chic in this man-style ensemble. It’s over-sized fit makes it modern and her loose, wavy hair softens the overall style.
03
Shop Sienna’s Style
We love the cool girl edge Sienna Miller manages to deliver whatever she’s wearing. And this three-piece white suit is no exception. It’s tastefully toughened up with a leopard print bag and her relaxed, signature locks.
- ZW Collection Blazer with Pockets $209 from Zara
- ZW Collection Straight Fit Trouser $129 from Zara
- ZW Collection Fitted Waistcoat $119 from Zara
04
Shop Andie’s style…
Andie MacDowell has a uncanny knack for wearing clothes well. Opting for timeless classics in very flattering fits, she always adds her own flair with unique pairings such as this twist front top and gold capped shoes.
05
Shop Elle’s style…
Having worn pant suits and blazers back with jeans for decades, this style queen looks perfectly poised and polished in this dynamic suit style.
- Kelyaa Women’s 3 Piece Suit $151.95 from Amazon Australia
06
Shop Jane’s style…
Another celebrity with a penchant for pant suits, Jane Fonda demonstrates how a softly tailored style coupled with a bit of bling offer an elegant alternative to an evening dress.
- Iris Belted Blazer $149.99 from Forever New
- Iris wide leg pants $99.99 from Forever New
Advertisement
Advertisement