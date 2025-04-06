Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

6 celebrity-endorsed ways to suit up this season

Two-piece perfection!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor
Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Pantsuits are still trending this season more than ever and our favourite A-listers are showing us the way.

Advertisement

No longer just for boardrooms, today’s pantsuits are bold, chic, and ready to turn heads.

From sleek, modern cuts to vibrant pops of colour and man-style ensembles, this trend is redefining what it means to dress powerfully and stylishly, yet with a feminine edge.

Image of Cate Blanchett wearing a suit and how to get the look
Photo: Getty Images

01

Shop Cate’s style…

You can easily emulate this fun and fabulous look from Cate Blanchett. Simply pair a soft pink classic suit with a dynamic colour-blocking twist! Then top off with slick hair and contrasting shades and shoes to create a truly striking finish.

  • Fitted jacket $54.99 from H&M
  • Cigarette pants $39.99 from H&M
Image of Nicole Kidman wearing a suit and how to get the look
Photo: Getty Images

02

Shop Nicole’s style…

Uber feminine Nicole Kidman looks effortlessly chic in this man-style ensemble. It’s over-sized fit makes it modern and her loose, wavy hair softens the overall style.

  • Double-breasted blazer with shoulder pad $169 from Zara
  • Darted wide-leg trousers $89.95 from Zara
Image of Sienna Miller wearing a suit and how to get the look
Photo: Getty Images

03

Shop Sienna’s Style

We love the cool girl edge Sienna Miller manages to deliver whatever she’s wearing. And this three-piece white suit is no exception. It’s tastefully toughened up with a leopard print bag and her relaxed, signature locks.

  • ZW Collection Blazer with Pockets $209 from Zara
  • ZW Collection Straight Fit Trouser $129 from Zara
  • ZW Collection Fitted Waistcoat $119 from Zara
Image of Andi MacDowell wearing a suit and how to get the look
Photo: Getty Images

04

Shop Andie’s style…

Andie MacDowell has a uncanny knack for wearing clothes well. Opting for timeless classics in very flattering fits, she always adds her own flair with unique pairings such as this twist front top and gold capped shoes.

  • Single breasted blazer $69.99 from H&M
  • Wide pants $54.99 from H&M
Image of Elle Macpherson wearing a suit and how to get the look
Photo: Getty Images

05

Shop Elle’s style…

Having worn pant suits and blazers back with jeans for decades, this style queen looks perfectly poised and polished in this dynamic suit style.

Image of Jane Fonda wearing a suit and how to get the look
Photo: Getty Images

06

Shop Jane’s style…

Another celebrity with a penchant for pant suits, Jane Fonda demonstrates how a softly tailored style coupled with a bit of bling offer an elegant alternative to an evening dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement