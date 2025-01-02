We all know and love Nicole Kidman for her incredible skills as an actress, her impeccable sense of style, and for her status as an Australian icon.
As we approach the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, we’re taking a look back at our beloved Aussie actress and how she has swept the illustrious awards show with wins and nominations, partaken in iconic moments, and dazzled in beautiful gowns on the red carpet over the years.
How many Golden Globes nominations has Nicole Kidman received?
Nicole Kidman has been widely recognised by the Golden Globes for many of her roles spanning the past few decades of her career.
The 57-year-old has been nominated for a huge 18 Golden Globe awards, and has won six of those.
In 2025, she’s up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in erotic thriller Babygirl.
What movies did Nicole Kidman win Golden Globes for?
Four of Nicole Kidman’s Golden Globes wins have been for her roles in movies, whilst two have been for TV shows.
Nicole won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in 1996 for her role in To Die For, and won the same award in 2002 for her role in Moulin Rouge!.
She also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama in 2003 for The Hours, and again in 2022 for Being the Ricardos.
As for her awards for TV shows, Nicole won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television in 2018 for her role in Big Little Lies, and in that same year won Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, also for Big Little Lies, as she was a producer on the show.
Nicole Kidman’s most memorable and iconic moments at the Golden Globes
When speaking with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who are in charge of the Golden Globes, Nicole said that being nominated for her first Golden Globe award in 1992 for her supporting role in Billy Bathgate was “the most beautiful thing.” Nicole went on to say that it was the beginning of people believing in her talent and recognising her in America.
Another memorable moment for Nicole Kidman was winning her first Golden Globe in 1996 for her role in To Die For. When she accepted her award, Nicole thanked her then-husband Tom Cruise, saying, “Thank you to my mum and dad and my husband, Tom Cruise, who gives me such tender love and happiness and this would mean nothing without him.”
In 2018, Nicole won two Golden Globes for her show, Big Little Lies. The star-studded cast, consisting of Nicole, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz, all posed together on the red carpet with their awards. An iconic moment to say the least.
Nicole Kidman’s best looks at the Golden Globes
Nicole has graced the Golden Globes red carpet countless times, and she nails the brief every single time.
Here’s a look back at some of Nicole Kidman’s best red carpet looks at the Golden Globes over the years.
2020
Red is truly her colour!
2019
All that glitters. One of her best looks to date!
2017
Nicole shined in 2017.
2011
Such a dashing couple!
2012
Simply stunning.
2005
She debuted one of her best looks to date in 2005.
2003
Nicole loves a strapless number!
2002
She stunned in this iconic strapless gown and choker necklace at the 2002 event.
1996
Nicole looked like a real-life princess when she took home the win in 1996.
1993
Nicole stuck with the all-black theme again on the 1993 red carpet.
1992
Nicole Kidman attended her first Golden Globes in 1992 alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise.