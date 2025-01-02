Don’t be fooled by the dapper suits and designer gowns, the Golden Globe awards is one big booze fest where everyone invited has yacht-sized fame and diamonds to spare. While our favourite stars appear demure on the red carpet, as soon as they step foot into the auditorium it’s play time.

Of course we’d love to be there frolicking among the raucous stars and film bigwigs, but we get the next best thing – we get to watch all the glitz and the mayhem from the comfort of our couches.

Year after year the Golden Globes gifts us countless memorable scenes and often downright outrageous moments that leave us utterly gobsmacked.

So, with the 2025 Golden Globes just around the corner, we take a look back at some of the most outrageous moments from the award show over the years.

