Hugh Grant swiftly became beloved after starring in a number of romantic comedy’s including Notting Hill, Bridget Jones and our Christmas favourite, Love Actually.

Outside of his life in the spotlight, the London-born 64 year old lives with his wife, Swedish producer Anna Eberstein, who share three children together – John, Lulu and Blue. The pair dated for several years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in May 2018.

Prior to their marriage, Grant dated actress Tinglan Hong, with whom he had two children – Tabitha and Felix.

(Credit: Getty)

Hugh has become quite the family man, however, it hasn’t come without its struggles being an older dad at 64.

“I’m old, it’s noisy, and it’s unbearable. I do a lot of hiding in the loo. I do a lot of sleeping in there now. There’s a lock, but they’ve pretty much broken it now,” Hugh joked during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show.

Below we’ve rounded up everything we know about Hugh Grant’s five children, continue scrolling to read.

Tabitha Xiao Xi Grant, 13

Hugh and his partner at the time, Tinglan Hong welcomed their first child, Tabitha, together in September 2011.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcoast, Hugh spoke on becoming a father, “I think I was a dried-up, middle-aged, golf-addicted Englishman,” he said. “Then I had children and suddenly I had heart and I had more layers, or something.”

Tabitha was named by Hugh along with her middle name Xiao Xi, chosen by Tinglan who is of Chinese descent. The middle name meaning, “happy surprise”, which she certainly was to Hugh who had just turned 51.

Hugh had released a statement issued to the Guardian after the birth of his first born as the actor had missed the birth due to his troubled relationship with the British media.

“I have had too many experiences of hospital staff being paid to leak information to the press,” he explained in the statement.

(Credit: Getty)

John Mungo Grant, 12

A year later in September 2012, Hugh and his partner Anna Eberstein welcomed their first child together, John.

The birth of his first child with Anna, was not announced until a year later, as the birth certificate was refiled to include Hugh’s name as the father.

Three months later in December 2012, the birth of Hugh’s second child with former girlfriend Tinglan was announced, with both Eberstein and Hong being pregnant at the same time.

Felix Chang Hong Grant, 11

Welcoming his second child with Tinglan in December 2012, Felix Chang Hong Grant was born.

Hugh took to Twitter with the announcement, “Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum.”

A few hours later, he added: “And to be crystal clear. I am the Daddy.”

Lulu Danger Grant, 8

Three years after the birth of Felix in December 2015, Hugh and Anna welcomed their second child together, Lulu Danger Grant.

While speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! regarding the naming of his second daughter, Hugh confessed: “We thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name is Danger. So her name is Lulu Danger Grant. Austin Powers, you know?”

(Credit: Getty)

Blue Grant, 6

Shortly before Hugh and Anna’s May wedding, the couple had their third child together, daughter, Blue Grant.

Prior to Blue’s arrival in March 2018, Hugh confessed they had asked Felix what to name his sister – as a roughly six year old child at the time, his answer was unsurprising.

“[Felix] said, ‘Kevin,’ because that was his favourite Minion,” Hugh confessed to Kelly Clarkson. “We did think about calling her Kevin but then we said, ‘You better think of something else.’ So he said Blue, because it was his favourite colour.”

Despite Hugh’s angst of being an older Dad he shared to Kelly Clarkson, “It is nice, I’m going home tonight, and you know, let’s face it, the bit where they jump in your arms… the 6-year-old, you know, she calls it her chimpanzee hug. I quite like that.”

