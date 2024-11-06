Where to watch all the Bridget Jones movies in Australia?

Despite its chaotic telling of a single woman living in England, Bridget Jones’s Diary quickly became a comfort movie for people across the globe.

Bridget (Renee Zellweger) says what she feels even at the worst time, consumes a large amount of chardonnay and cigarettes, and is often hilariously inappropriate.

Bridget Jones was released in 2001.

(Image: Instagram)

“To Bridget, who cannot cook, but who we love… just as she is,” her eccentric friends would say.

One diary holds the many secrets and harsh truths of Bridget Jones, jotted down as she attempts to take control of her life as a thirty-something single woman in London.

Whether you declare yourself a Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) girl or a Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) lover, viewers stick around to watch Bridget Jones’s Diary for the hilarious star of the show – Bridget.

Bridget & Mr Darcy.

(Image: Universal Pictures)

The 2001 romantic comedy was an adaptation of Helen Fielding’s best-selling series. Its success inspired the three-part on-screen franchise which included Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) in which Daniel Cleaver did not return but rather Patrick Dempsey as Jack Qwant.

Given Patrick was voted People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, it certainly was not a loss for the Bridget Jones fans.

Despite the third movie releasing eight years ago, the legacy of Bridget Jones continues. And as of early 2024, it was confirmed Bridget would be returning to the big screen with a fourth instalment commencing filming in May.

The fourth instalment is titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, and is set to release in cinema’s in February 2025.

“Bridget is back and is about to take over London. Filming is being mapped out already and all of the pre-production is in place,” a source told The Mail.

Renee will reprise the character she “adores” alongside Colin and Hugh as their love rival characters.

The film will follow Helen’s 2013 novel, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy which sees Bridget as a 51-year-old single mother to two children, all the while navigating online dating.

Speaking on the upcoming instalment, Hugh teased the plot in an interview with Extra.

“It’s the one with the most heart,” Hugh said before adding, “It’s very moving, but also very funny.”

A fourth movie of Bridget Jones is coming!

(Image: Universal Pictures)

Where to watch all the Bridget Jones movies in Australia?

Whether it feels like years or just yesterday since you watched Bridget Jones, the news of a fourth film is making us feel reminiscent.

For Australian residents, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Bridget Jones’s Baby is available to stream on Binge. Meanwhile Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason is available to stream on Apple TV.

Stream Bridget Jones’s Diary and Bridget Jones’s Baby now on BINGE with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Stream Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason now on Apple TV+ with a 7 day free trial. Subscribe here.

