Amber Heard has announced her second pregnancy

Congratulations are in order as American actress, Amber Heard, 38, announces her second pregnancy.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Amber confirmed with People, “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

(Credit: Instagram)

DOES AMBER HAVE OTHER CHILDREN?

Amber welcomed her first child, Oonagh Paige, three years ago and revealed the news three months after the birth of her daughter.

Paige, Oonagh’s middle name, holds deep significance for the actress.

Advertisement

Whilst Amber has not publicly revealed the reasoning behind her baby’s name, her middle name appears to be a tribute to her late mother, Paige Heard.

Amber took to Instagram with a caption that said she had “decided I wanted to have a child” four years prior and “wanted to do it on my own terms.”

She finished the caption with the line, “She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Advertisement

DOES AMBER HEARD HAVE A PARTNER?

(Credit: Getty)

In the three and a half years since Oonagh’s arrival, Heard has occasionally mentioned life as a single parent, describing herself as both a “multitasking mama” and “both the mom and the dad” in her Instagram captions.

In the announcement for her first child, Amber wrote, “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

As she begins her second pregnancy, Heard appears not to be publicly dating anyone and is thought to be single.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use