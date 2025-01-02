Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
One surprising film dominates the nominees list for the 2025 Golden Globes

And it isn't Gladiator or Wicked...
It has been a big year in the film and TV industry, with epic action movies being released like the long-awaited Dune 2, right down to the Glicked movement with Wicked and Gladiator 2 smashing at The Box Office. 

Despite these three epic films taking over social media this year, they aren’t the films to dominate nominations at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Jacques Audiard’s narco-thriller musical Emilia Perez starring Selena Gomez is leading the charge with 10 nominations. 

selena gomez emilia perez golden globes 2025
Oppenheimer dominated at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody and directed by Brady Corbet has come in second with seven nominations. 

However, this isn’t to say Wicked’s leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are walking in empty handed after earning three nominations themselves. While Wicked has been nominated four times. 

Where to watch the Golden Globes in Australia

Hosted by American comedian Nikki Glaser, the Golden Globes will air in Australia on January 6, 2025. Red carpet broadcasting will begin live on Ten from 11am AEDT, followed by the official Awards Ceremony from 12pm AEDT.

But if you’re unable to watch the Golden Globes at this time, 10Play will also air the ceremony from 4:30pm AEDT, with Paramount+ from 7pm AEDT that same day.

Stream the Golden Globes on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

While we wait for the star-studded ceremony to announce its winners, we have listed all the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes below.

Oppenheimer dominated at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Credit: Getty)

Television

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama

  • Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith
  • Keira Knightley, Black Doves
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Anna Sawai, Shōgun golden globes 2025
Anna Sawai has been nominated for her performance in Shōgun. (Credit: Disney+)

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

  • Cate BlanchettDisclaimer
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Sofía Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi WattsFeud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best television series – drama

  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat
  • Mr and Mrs Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • Squid Game

Best television series – musical or comedy

nobody wants this netflix golden globes 2025
Nobody Wants This was a smash hit and was renewed for a second season. (Credit: Netflix)

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Diego Luna, La Maquina
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

  • Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
  • Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
  • Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
  • Adam Sandler, Love You
  • Ali Wong, Single Lady
  • Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Film﻿

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilia Pérez
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

wicked ariana grande cynthia erivo
Wicked is nominated for four awards. (Credit: Instagram)

Best motion picture – drama

  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5

Best motion picture – non-english language

  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Girl With the Needle
  • I’m Still Here
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Vermiglio

Best screenplay – motion picture

  • Emilia Pérez
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Conclave

Best original song – motion picture

  • “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl, by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
  • “Compress/Repress” from Challengers
  • “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
  • “Better Man” from Forbidden Road by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
  • “Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot
  • “Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez by Clément Ducol and Camille

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
  • Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

gladiator 2 2024 golden globes
(Credit: Paramount)

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Margaret Qualley, The Substance
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
  • Hugh Grant – Heretic
  • Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
  • Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
  • Glen Powell – Hit Man
  • Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

  • Amy Adams, Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Zendaya, Challengers

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Best director – motion picture

  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Edward Berger – Conclave
  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best original score – motion picture cinematic and box office achievement

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Gladiator 2
  • Inside Out 2
  • Twisters
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

inside out 2
(Credit: Disney+)

Best motion picture – animated

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Moana
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Best Original Score

  • Conclave
  • The Brutalist
  • The Wild Robot
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Challengers
  • Dune: Part Two

