It has been a big year in the film and TV industry, with epic action movies being released like the long-awaited Dune 2, right down to the Glicked movement with Wicked and Gladiator 2 smashing at The Box Office.
Despite these three epic films taking over social media this year, they aren’t the films to dominate nominations at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Jacques Audiard’s narco-thriller musical Emilia Perez starring Selena Gomez is leading the charge with 10 nominations.
Meanwhile, The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody and directed by Brady Corbet has come in second with seven nominations.
However, this isn’t to say Wicked’s leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are walking in empty handed after earning three nominations themselves. While Wicked has been nominated four times.
Where to watch the Golden Globes in Australia
Hosted by American comedian Nikki Glaser, the Golden Globes will air in Australia on January 6, 2025. Red carpet broadcasting will begin live on Ten from 11am AEDT, followed by the official Awards Ceremony from 12pm AEDT.
But if you’re unable to watch the Golden Globes at this time, 10Play will also air the ceremony from 4:30pm AEDT, with Paramount+ from 7pm AEDT that same day.
While we wait for the star-studded ceremony to announce its winners, we have listed all the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes below.
Television
Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama
- Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best television series – drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr and Mrs Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best television series – musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, La Maquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
- Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
- Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler, Love You
- Ali Wong, Single Lady
- Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Film
Best motion picture – musical or comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best motion picture – drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best motion picture – non-english language
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl With the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best screenplay – motion picture
- Emilia Pérez
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Conclave
Best original song – motion picture
- “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl, by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
- “Compress/Repress” from Challengers
- “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- “Better Man” from Forbidden Road by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
- “Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot
- “Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez by Clément Ducol and Camille
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell – Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Zendaya, Challengers
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet, Lee
Best director – motion picture
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Edward Berger – Conclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Best original score – motion picture cinematic and box office achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator 2
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best motion picture – animated
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Score
- Conclave
- The Brutalist
- The Wild Robot
- Emilia Pérez
- Challengers
- Dune: Part Two