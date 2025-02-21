After the monumental success of Netflix’s latest romantic comedy Nobody Wants This, it comes as no surprise that season two is on the way.

Read on to find out everything we know about where Joanne and Noah’s love story will go next…

We’ll be getting more of Joanne and Noah. (Credit: Netflix)

Is there going to be a Nobody Wants This season 2?

On 10 October, Netflix announced that Nobody Wants This had been renewed for a second season.

The show’s creator, Erin Foster released a statement expressing her excitement about being able to continue the story, which is actually based on her real-life romance with husband Simon Tikhman.

“The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed,” the 42-year-old said.

“I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

Erin also revealed that writing is already underway.

“We started the writer’s room like three weeks ago,” she shared on her podcast, The World’s First Podcast. “It’s been really good so far.”

The show’s creator Erin Foster with her sister Sara and Adam Brody. (Credit: Getty)

Who is in the cast of Nobody Wants This season 2?

Both Kristen Bell and Adam Brody will be reprising their roles as Joanne and Noah respectively, while Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons will also be returning as Morgan and Sasha.

In February 2025, Variety confirmed that Adam’s wife, actress Leighton Meester, will be guest starring in season two alongside Miles Fowler.

Leighton’s character will be “Joanne’s middle school nemesis who is now an Instagram mommy influencer,” while Miles will guest star as Lenny, said to be “Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who gets set up with Morgan.”

The rest of the confirmed cast so far includes:

Stephanie Faracy as Lynn

Michael Hitcock as Henry

Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

Emily Arlook as Rebecca

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Sherry Cola as Ashley

Shiloh Berman as Miriam

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody will be back! (Credit: Netflix)

What will happen in season 2 of Nobody Wants This?

The end of season one left off on a major cliff-hanger, so it’s unsurprising that the show will be returning for season two.

As a quick recap, the finale of season one of Nobody Wants This saw Joanne tell Noah she didn’t feel ready to convert to Judaism, and didn’t know if she ever would be.

As such, she broke up with Noah as she didn’t want him to have to choose between a relationship with her and his dream job as Head Rabbi.

However, after she left him, Noah tracked her down and the series ended with the couple kissing.

So, will Joanne convert and Noah become Head Rabbi? Or will Noah give up his dream in order to be with the woman he loves? We’ll have to wait and see!

