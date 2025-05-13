Chad Michael Murray will go down in history as a 2000s heartthrob, starring in A Cinderella Story, One Tree Hill and Freaky Friday. But to his three children, Chad is just dad.

He has been a prominent heartthrob on screen, but it was his role in the 2024 Christmas film, The Merry Gentlemen that had viewers curious about his personal life.

(Credit: Instagram)

Sorry ladies, but Chad’s heart was stolen a long time ago by fellow actress Sarah Roemer.

The lovebirds met on the set of the thriller TV series, Chosen in 2013 when he joined the second season.

Sarah, born in San Diego, has her own line up of impressive roles including Disturbia, The Grudge 2, Fired Up, Waking Madison, and Survive The Game.

Funnily enough, Sarah had no clue about Chad’s heartthrob status when they first met.

“She didn’t know,” Chad told 9Entertainment in 2025. “She genuinely had no idea what I had done when we first worked together.”

The pair secretly said ‘I do’ in September 2014. But fans were completely unaware of their marital status until Chad and Sarah confessed the news in January 2015.

In a double shock announcement, they also revealed they were expecting their first child together.

“I’m a romantic. I’m a family guy. I want that core. I tend to keep everything quiet. I love my life. That’s the part I keep for myself,” Chad confessed to E! News at the time.

(Credit: Instagram)

In May 2015, Chad announced the arrival of their first child, a son whose name has not been revealed.

“Sry I’m missin @JimKellyInc charity this year in Buffalo. My fav event 2 attend, but we’ve been blessed with a son. Gods greatest gift,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite their lives in the public eye, Chad and Sarah remain adamant on maintaining their children’s privacy. Their faces have not been revealed, nor have their names.

The actors expanded their family with the arrival of their first daughter on March 14, 2017.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I’m already yours & I’ll never let go. I’ve now [got] two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys,” Chad wrote on Instagram.

A few years later, Chad and Sarah’s family was complete with their third child, who arrived in August 2023.

“Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love! 🫶🏻 💕Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast,” Sarah captioned the announcement on Instagram.

In September 2024, Chad took to Instagram to share his love for wife, Sarah as they celebrated 10 years of marriage.

“We’ve jammed more into this 10 years than I ever could’ve imagined. It’s truly astounding. It’s been the Best decade of my life by far- sharing each and every moment with you,” he wrote.

(Credit: Instagram)

“We’ve grown this little pack together and seen so much of the world as a family. I’m so grateful for you Sarah. Every day is a better and much brighter day with you in it:) I hope and pray for at least 50 more anniversaries with you❤️. Till we’re old and gray… new hips, new knees, our elbow skin will be touching the ground, all the kids will think we’re senile but really we’re just f-ing with them… coz that’s what you do when you’re old and together:)

“I love you Sarah- Happy 10th Anniversary,” he concluded.

