As captain of the Australian cricket team, all eyes are on Pat Cummins’ performance on the pitch.

But away from the sport, Pat is a dedicated husband and father. Here’s everything to know about his family life.

WHO IS PAT CUMMINS’ WIFE?

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins is married to Rebecca Jane “Becky” Cummins (née Boston), and the couple have been together since 2013.

The pair first crossed paths at a bar at Kings Cross in Sydney when Pat was 20 and Becky was 22.

Originally from Yorkshire, England, Becky had no idea who Pat was.

“The first couple of times I met Becky, I told her I was a uni student because, technically, I was. I left out the cricket part,” Pat told The Age.

“Then one day, a few weeks after we started dating, she walked past a KFC in the city, and on the front was me wearing a bucket hat.”

He added, “She reckons she did a double take and was like, ‘Hang on, that’s Pat’.”

The couple got engaged in 2020, but COVID-19 delayed their wedding plans, and they officially tied the knot in July 2022 in Byron Baby.

In his book, Tested, Pat gushed over how “amazing” his wife is.

“I recognise now that it’s only Becky’s love, strength and sacrifice that I can continue touring, playing and succeeding as I have been.

“(My) goals beyond cricket are intertwined with my life with Becky, and I credit her for the idea that I have to be the same man on the field, at home, at the pub and in the media.”

Little Albert is the spitting image of his parents! (Credit: Instagram)

DOES PAT CUMMINS HAVE KIDS?

Pat and Becky have recently expanded their brood and become a family-of-four!

They welcomed their first child, son Albert, in October 2021 – nine months before they were married.

In August 2024, Becky and Pat revealed the exciting news that another bundle of joy was on the way.

“Incredibly happy to finally share our 👶🏼 news!,” they shared on Instagram. “We are so excited to meet you baby, and to add a little more craziness to our lives 😆”

They welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in February 2025.

“She’s here. Our beautiful baby girl, Edi 🩷 Edith Maria Boston Cummins. Words can’t describe how overjoyed & full of love we feel right now,” they revealed on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo of their newborn daughter.

Following their announcement, the couple were flooded with comments of love and support.

“Congratulations Pat & Becky on the newest addition to your family. She’s adorable,” one person commented, while another wrote, “She’ll be a proud daughter and make you a proud father one day.”

“Future Australia Women’s Team Captain is Here,” a third commenter joked.

Congratulations to the gorgeous Cummins family!

Edi was born in February 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

