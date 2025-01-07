It’s all love for former tennis legend and current host of Tipping Point Australia Todd Woodbridge when it comes to family.

He married his wife Natasha in 1995 and together, they have two beautiful adult children Zara, 23, and Beau, 22. Rounding out their family is darling Millie, their Groodle pup.

Todd Woodbridge is a devoted family man. (Image: Instagram)

A FOREVER KIND OF LOVE

While the couple like to keep their private life out of the spotlight, every once in a while, we’re given a glimpse into their sweet love story.

For example, the couple celebrated their 29th anniversary in 2024, commemorating it with a throwback picture of their wedding day on Instagram. Todd captioned it: 29 years today ❤️ Happy Anniversary @natashawoodbridge xxx

Todd and wife Natasha have been married for 29 years. (Image: Instagram)

The 1996 Olympic gold medallist also regularly posts proud dad moments to his social media accounts. While his son and daughter haven’t followed in Dad’s footsteps on the tennis courts, they each lead successful lives in their own right.

Beau, for one, is a rising star who recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Music with a Master of Arts degree. There, he’s performed in a number of Broadway-esque musicals. And Todd has been his biggest supporter.

Beau was born to perform. (Image: Instagram)

A PROUD ‘STAGE DAD’

The proud ‘stage dad’ regularly shares pictures from Beau’s performances with his 19,000-plus followers. He’s written: “Pretty special seeing @beau.woody up on stage”.

Todd and Natasha’s daughter Zara, on the other hand, is less focused on the stage and more on the greens – both on the golf course and as a nutrition student.

In 2021, the eldest Woodbridge child was crowned Royal Melbourne Women’s Club Champion. A year later, she became the Cathedral Club Champion. Zara also caddied for Gabi Ruffels, a former tennis star who transformed into a pro golf sensation, at the Australian Open.

Zara is into sports like her dad. However, she leans towards golf instead of tennis. (Image: Instagram)

PASSION FOR THE ‘GREEN’

Running a fitness and health instagram page, where she posts ‘all things nutrition, health and fitness’, Zara shares healthy meals and explains the importance of protein in a healthy diet.

The Woodbridge family came together on Christmas Eve to watch the premier of Tipping Point with dad. (Image: Instagram)

And not to forget the sweet family’s beautiful Aussie groodle Millie, even the pup has an instagram account! She’s a star in her own right. Images of the posh pup include Millie in sunnies, running, looking cute and playing with – you guessed it – a tennis ball!

Just when you think the Woodbridge family couldn’t be any more wholesome, they rocked up together on Christmas Eve 2023 to cuddle on the couch and support ‘dad’ watching the premier of Tipping Point Australia.

