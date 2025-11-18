EXCLUSIVE: Hudson family feud explodes: ‘I will expose you all’

The explosive Hudson family feud has detonated once again after a relative has threatened to expose the “real” Goldie Hawn, her two kids Kate and Oliver Hudson and her partner Kurt Russell on social media.

Jonathan Hudson, who is son to Brett Hudson, the brother of Kate and Oliver’s father Bill, took aim at his estranged famous family on Instagram late last month, in relation to a now infamous post that Oliver uploaded 10 years ago on Father’s Day.

In the post, Oliver, 49, wrote, “Happy abandonment day!” next to an old image of him with his sister Kate and their father Bill. “Kinda F’ed up that you said/post that,” Jonathan began the lengthy tirade.

“But for some reason, still use the Hudson name? Could’ve used Hawn or Russell. But stuck with Hudson? I hope you answer, but you won’t. I’m too low for you guys, right?”

SECRETS EXPOSED

Jonathan, who is a professional wrestler, then went after Kate, 46, threatening ominously that he was going to “post what you said and how you were always at my house when my dad had stage-four throat cancer.

Then the moment he was cured. You became a ghost. Never heard from you. Never even checked on your ‘favourite uncle’.”

The enraged family member then implored her to “change your name, or stop b****ing.”You made it very well on the HUDSON name! MY NAME! Not Hawn or Russell!”

Goldie, who was married to Bill for four years until 1980, was then brought into it, with Jonathan claiming he was “going to post what the real story is, what your mum did.”

“PS I’ve never used my family to get to where I am. Yeah, I may not be as famous as you but I never piggy backed off anyone in my FAMILY. Did you!?” he ended the post.

RESENTMENT

The Hudson family have never been shy of family drama ever since Bill filed for divorce from Goldie in 1980.

Things got worse after Goldie, who turns 80 this week, began dating Kurt, 74, in 1983.

In a 2015 interview, Bill, now 76, revealed he felt undermined by Kurt, particularly after they began publicly calling him “Pa”.

“I had five birth children but now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognise Oliver and Kate as my own,” he said at the time.

“I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth.”

While there have been glimmers of hope of a reconciliation – last year Kate revealed her and Oliver’s relationship with Bill was “warming up” – an insider close to the family says that their cuts just run too deep.

“No one’s surprised to see Jonathan kick off – he’s posted often about his disdain for the ‘Hollywood’ side of his family.”

“The Hawns versus the Hudsons is a long family rift that will never be healed.”

