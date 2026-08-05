Who is Michael Reinstein? Meet the man making Nicole Kidman smile again

He may not be a household name, but Michael Reinstein is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about men in Hollywood – all thanks to Nicole Kidman.

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The private equity boss was spotted grinning alongside the actress in his Ferrari 296 GTB after collecting her from the airport following her flight from New York to Los Angeles, in the latest sighting of the pair since they were first linked last month.

So who exactly is the man who’s reportedly stolen Nicole’s heart?

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Who is Michael Reinstein?

Despite his low profile, Michael is no stranger to the Beverly Hills social scene.

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“Michael’s been a regular with the Beverly Hills set,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “He likes to consider himself a kind of corporate ‘saviour’ and his company, Regent, is known for scooping up troubled fashion names like Bally and Club Monaco in the hopes of reviving them.”

The source adds: “Despite his flashy Ferrari, his house in Beverly Hills isn’t some huge mansion, but it’s super private and perfect for private love-ins with an A-list celebrity like Nicole. Expect to see her spend a lot more time in LA than Nashville – Nicole’s introduced this guy to everyone in her family now and having him pick her up at the airport instead of relying on her own security team shows how much she trusts him.”

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What is his job?

Michael is the founder and chairman of Regent, a private equity firm founded in 2013 and based in Beverly Hills. Under his stewardship, the firm has built a large portfolio of brands, snapping up fashion labels including Escada, La Senza, Club Monaco and Bally, as well as titles such as Sunset magazine.

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“Locals appreciate that he’s managed to keep the lifestyle magazine Sunset going,” our source tells.

Before launching Regent, he cut his teeth at talent agency ICM Partners and did a stint in the Reagan White House as a junior staffer. He also has a law degree from Pepperdine University and remains a member of the California State Bar, and founded a military charity honouring US service members.

What is his net worth?

The businessman is estimated to be worth around AU$500 million.

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Inside Nicole Kidman’s relationship with Michael Reinstein

Nicole and Michael were first linked romantically in July, after being pictured together on a balcony at a hotel in Portofino, Italy. But our insider reveals they have known each other for months.

“Friends are saying Nicole and Michael first crossed paths at a pre-Oscars dinner in March and started secretly seeing each other soon after,” the insider says. “There’s no doubt this is a serious relationship because her inner circle have closed ranks and he’s had all his online presence removed by professionals, but there are some red flags, including the fact that at 54 he’s never been married, has no kids and there’s not even an ex-girlfriend or a work colleague willing to spill any details about him.”

As for their romance, our source spills: “She’s certainly having a tonne of fun with him. No one’s seen her smile like this in years. He’s incredibly charming and funny as hell – already they have a secret language between them. He’s also very respectful of her and is letting her take the lead. It’s very early days and they’re still in the whirlwind honeymoon phase, but Nicole’s enjoying every moment of being wined and dined after the last few difficult years with miserable broody Keith. Michael’s always positive and upbeat – he sees the best in everything and everyone – and he absolutely worships her.”

The relationship comes after Nicole and ex-husband Keith Urban split in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalised in January 2026, with Nicole reportedly named primary parent to their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.

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