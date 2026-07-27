‘Learning how to have fun again’: Inside Nicole Kidman’s flirty Italian getaway

Nicole Kidman is soaking up more than just the Italian sun this summer.

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New photos show the Oscar winner looking relaxed and cosy poolside with businessman Michael Reinstein during her Portofino getaway – and insiders say it’s part of a much bigger reinvention since her split from Keith Urban.

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“Romantic Portofino has always been a special place for her – it’s where she escaped from the headlines after her first divorce from Tom [Cruise],” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“Nicole’s been actively dating over the summer and learning how to have fun again.”

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It’s not the first sighting of the pair together either. Last week, Nicole was photographed outside her luxury hotel suite with Michael – and whether it’s a fling or something more serious is still anyone’s guess, but the Italian getaway comes just months after Nicole and Keith officially finalised their divorce after 19 years of marriage.

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Who is Michael Reinstein?

Michael Reinstein isn’t a Hollywood name, but he’s no stranger to the industry either. The Los Angeles native is the founder, chairman and CEO of Regent, a Beverly Hills private equity firm he launched in 2013, with a portfolio that’s included brands like Escada, Club Monaco and La Senza.

Before Regent, he cut his teeth at talent agency ICM Partners, trained as a lawyer at Pepperdine, and even did a stint in the Reagan White House as a junior staffer. He’s also the founder of a military charity honouring US service members.

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Whatever’s brewing between them, it fits neatly with what insiders are calling Nicole’s summer of reinvention.

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After her painful divorce from Keith Urban, a casual approach to love is just the medicine for the actress, 59, who we hear has been keen for some Eat, Pray, Love style adventures before she hits the milestone 60!

“She’s been enjoying going on dates without letting herself be pressured into something she’s not ready for,” the source adds.

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Nicole and her younger sister Antonia have certainly been living the glamorous life in Portofino, soaking up the sights from on board a yacht with their close friends and daughters, Sunday Rose and Sybella Hawley.

Antonia rang in her 56th birthday while staying in the Italian Riviera village, and a source says, “It was Nicole’s idea to take Antonia to Portofino for her special day.”

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A fresh start across the pond

It seems there was another agenda to Nicole’s flirty Italian sojourn and lavish sisters’ trip. Woman’s Day hears Nicole is keen to relocate to Europe to start over after her divorce from Keith, once their youngest daughter Faith turns 18.

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“Nicole can’t wait to get out of Nashville. It’s got too many memories there for her of happier times and she wants a clean break for her and the girls,” our source says. “She has no plans on selling their Nashville base – the girls need it for when they want to see their dad, but she’s over the whole scene.”

After staying in Boy George’s former mansion in London’s gorgeous Hampstead neighbourhood while filming Practical Magic 2, Nicole has been “quietly shopping around” for a “practical” new base in the UK. But she’s keeping an open mind about an exotic home elsewhere in Europe!

“Nicole is preparing for a whole new phase in her life and she’s hoping it will start in Europe once her custodial obligations are over,” the insider adds.

“She hasn’t completely ruled out France, but most of the secure properties aren’t near an international airport, which makes things tricky with her work. She doesn’t want the nightmare people like George Clooney are facing commuting from the south of France.”

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