Inside George and Amal Clooney’s sprawling farmhouse retreat in southern France

George and Amal Clooney have quietly built a new life far from Hollywood.

Since 2021, the Oscar-winning actor and the human rights lawyer have made southern France their primary home, settling into an expansive 18th-century estate.

The Clooneys purchased the historic Domaine du Canadel, a 40-hectare property outside the town of Brignoles, for around AU$12.25 million.

Nestled in the heart of Provence, the estate sits just minutes from Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval and not far from George Lucas’s Château Marguï, placing the family in discreet but illustrious company.

At the centre of the property is a 10,000-square-foot farmhouse that blends old character with modern comforts.

The home was extensively restored in 1993 by renowned Southern French restoration specialist Bruno Lafourcade, who preserved the building’s original charm while upgrading it for contemporary living.

Surrounding the house are manicured formal gardens lined with lavender paths, terraces, and intimate outdoor seating areas designed for long, leisurely afternoons.

Meanwhile, the grounds themselves are vast and multifunctional.

The estate features a lake, a boules pitch, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and more than 1,200 olive trees, alongside a vegetable garden that supports the family’s farm-to-table lifestyle.

Embracing their surroundings fully, George and Amal have transformed part of the property into a working vineyard. The estate includes a 25-acre vineyard, plus an additional 10 acres of vines planted two decades ago by winemaker Laurence Berlemont.

Together, the Clooneys and Berlemont released their first white and rosé wines in spring 2024.

For George, now 64, the move to France was deeply personal.

Having recently been granted French citizenship – along with Amal and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella – he has spoken openly about wanting a more grounded upbringing for his children.

In interviews, he has emphasised the freedom France offers from the relentless attention of fame.

“Here, they don’t take photos of kids,” he said, noting the absence of paparazzi. “That’s No. 1 for us.”

Despite owning an extensive global property portfolio – estimated at around AU$225 million and including homes in New York, the UK, and Lake Como – George has described the French farmhouse as the family’s happiest place.

“We also have a house in the United States,” he has said, “but our happiest place is on this farm where the kids can have fun.”

