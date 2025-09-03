Inside Brad Pitt’s $12m house in the Hollywood Hills

Brad Pitt has a new home.

According to the New York Post, the F1 star has just purchased a $12 million Spanish-style house in the Hollywood Hills.

(Credit: Tyler Hogan)

The 8,385-square-foot house sits behind a gated entrance in the OutPosts Estate and boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a double-height foyer and a theatre room.

The outdoor space includes city and ocean views, a pool, a fire-pit and a vegetable garden.

The 61-year-old’s decision to buy the property comes after his nearby home was broken into recently.

(Credit: Tyler Hogan)

“He wanted somewhere that could provide an optimal security system and privacy and this place caught his eye,” a source told The Post. “Long before his home was burglarised, security was always a priority.”

The Ocean’s 11 star bought the property from The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning and his interior stylist wife Emilie Keuning. The couple first listed the home in June for just under $14 million. Before the Keunings owned the property, it belonged to Joel Simkhai, the founder of Grindr.

(Credit: Tyler Hogan)

The house was first built in 1989 and it has since been renovated. It features views of downtown LA and the Pacific Ocean and Brad’s new neighbours include Orlando Bloom and Ben Affleck.

Brad’s move comes as he continues to be locked in a legal battle with his ex Angelina Jolie over their once-cherished Chateau Miraval, where the couple exchanged their vows and partly raised their six kids.

Angelina has sold of her share of the estate but Brad maintains she did it “vindictively” and without his approval. The couple will now face each other in court.

(Credit: Tyler Hogan)

“Brad’s not letting this go and is willing to go to trial on this,” an insider told Woman’s Day in July. “It’s true he held back on some of the more aggressive moves his legal team were suggesting because he was still trying to reconnect with [daughter] Shiloh while he had custodial access. But there’s no doubt her decision to cut him out of his life once she turned 18 flipped a switch in Brad.

“Don’t forget at one point in this divorce he was given 50 per cent custody until Angelina got their judge replaced, resetting the entire case back to zero, with him fighting again to get access to them.”

(Credit: Tyler Hogan)

The source adds, “In Brad’s mind, a great disservice has been done to his relationship with his kids. He’s got nothing to lose.”

